Horse briefs

Harness meet starts Friday
Shenandoah Downs opens its sixth season of pari-mutuel harness racing this Friday, Sept. 17, to kick off a five-week run at the Woodstock racetrack.
After a 2020 season contested without fans in attendance or wagering due to the Covid pandemic, both spectators and betting return to the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds through Oct. 16.
Friday "Happy Hour" cards start at 3:30 p.m. with beer and hot dog specials. Saturday racing is at 1 p.m., with promotions like free t-shirts, “own a horse for the day” – including purse earnings up to $2,000 and VIP packages each weekend.
Woodstock resident and long-time harness trainer-driver Betsy Brown will be recognized for her career accomplishments in a winner's circle presentation with a proclamation from the Virginia House of Delegates. Last fall in Woodstock, Brown recorded her 500th driving win in front of an empty grandstand.
On the track, horsemen continue to benefit from the Historical Horse Racing game revenue stream, with purses up 50% from last year.
Details are at shenandoahdowns.com.
Crowning a new junior hunt champion
The Junior North American Field Hunter Championship hosts a qualifier with the Old Dominion Hounds on Saturday, Sept. 18. The meet is at 8 a.m. at the club’s hunter trial field north of Orlean. Young riders will be accompied by mounted judges that are charged with selecting the best junior foxhunting pair in the nation from hundreds of competitors.
Event details are on the JNAFHC Facebook page.
Hunter pace series
Virginia’s fall hunter pace series kicks off Sept. 26, with an event at the Preserve near Culpeper hosted by Bull Run Hunt. Warrenton Hunt has a hunter pace Oct. 17, Old Dominion Hounds Oct. 24 and Orange County Hounds Oct. 31. Details are at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Finals Homestead Dressage show of the season
Homestead Farm in Catlett is holding its final dressage schooling show of 2021 on Sunday, Sept. 26. Linda Fragale will judge riders from the intro to FEI levels. Details are at homesteadhorsefarm.com.
Virginia field hunter championship scheduled
The 2021 Virginia Field Hunter Championships will be hosted by the Farmington Hunt Oct. 17, at Fox Ridge Farm.
Two members are invited from each of Virginia’s 20 recognized packs to take part in the three-part judged competition.
The first championship was held at the Farmington Hunt Club across from what is now the Foxfield racecourse in 1950.
Spectators are invited for free. Details and directions are at farmingtonhunt.org.
