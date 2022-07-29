After serving three impressive years, Kettle Run High boys basketball coach Christian Yancey is moving on.
He’s leaving after accepting a job as special education teacher at Burke School in the Fairfax County Public Schools system.
A former Cougar player who became one of the youngest boys basketball coaches in county history at age 23, Yancey took his teams to the Class 4 region tournament twice in his short tenure
“It was a tough decision to leave Kettle Run basketball. I coached there for three years, and before that I went to high school there. But it was a decision that I had to make personally to grow as a young man,” he said.
“The simple reason for switching was that I felt I had given everything I had in that moment, and I wanted to see some other things, specifically for my job,” said Yancey. “At the end of the day, I am a teacher first and coaching comes second.”
Yancey’s Cougars went 12-10 this past season, including a 50-48 upset of top-seeded Millbrook in the Northwestern District semifinals that vaulted them into the Cass 4 Region C semifinals, where they fell to Loudoun County.
His first team in 2020 also made regionals in spectacular fashion. Seeded No. 6, the Cougars posted a 47-45 win over the No. 2-seeded Handley in the semifinals. They also upset No. 3 James Wood 49-45 in the quarters.
His second team went 1-6 in the pandemic marred 2020-21 season.
A former Cougars’ point guard, Yancey, 26, graduated from Kettle Run in 2014 after helping the Cougars to one of the best basketball seasons in program history. He graduated from Radford University, then came back to Kettle Run to teach.
After serving as freshman coach he was hired as a 23-year-old head coach on the recommendation of outgoing coach Troy Washington.
“The AD, Paul Frye, was one of my backbones at Kettle Run as a student and as a coach. That whole community, I absolutely love,” Yancey said.
He and Washington are the only two head coach- es in program history. After the 2018-19 season Washington took a teaching job at nearby Battle- field, leaving Kettle Run’s head coach position open for the first time since the school opened in 2008.
Kettle Run’s new coach is expected to be Demond Tapscott, who now gets to coach his foot- ball/basketball star son Jordan for Jordan’s senior year in 2022-23.
