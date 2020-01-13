The Highland Hawks reclaimed a share of the lead in the Delaney Athletic Conference boys basketball standings Saturday by beating Wakefield 89-36 at home in Warrenton.
Ten Highland players scored, led by Angelo Brizzi’s 20 points, to give the Hawks a 4-0 record in the DAC, matching Seton. The Hawks also improved to 11-2 overall with a six-game winning streak while scoring more than 69 points in seven contests.
"I was pleased with our effort and energy, especially considering we had not played in a week," Highland head coach Brian Hooker said. "I thought we shared the ball very nicely and really defended in spurts. Nice to get a good win going in to next week, which includes to very big state games” against Carmel School and Hargrave Military.
The Hawks pulled away from Wakefield with a 31-2 run in the second quarter after finishing the first period with only an 18-16 lead. They amassed 10 3-pointers in the game as Zion Hanberry ended with 19 points and Yusef Salih had 16.
