Virginia-bred thoroughbred and World Equestrian Games veteran Donner was honored with a retirement ceremony before Saturday’s show jumping. He was led into the main arena ‘for the last time,’ said his choked up, lifelong partner and Virginia pony club graduate Lynn Symansky.
Betsy Burke Parker
It was like deja-vous, all over again for Liz Halliday-Sharp this weekend in The Plains.
Aboard Cooley Quicksilver, the Kentucky-based pro clawed from fifth after dressage on the first day of competition to post double-clear show jumping on day two and no jumping faults cross-country on day three, topping an elite field to win the Aug. 25 to 28 Great Meadow International four-star.
Her 2020 GMI victory took the same trajectory, Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z moving from fourth after dressage to fault-free jumping rounds for the win. It underlines the basis of the three-phase sport, she said, a test of the well-rounded equine athlete in what many call the triathlon of the equestrian world. “It’s not just a dressage show,” said Halliday-Sharp. “It’s much more.”
Great Meadow was the gray gelding’s third four-star win, having won the Kentucky four-star in April and Georgia's Chatahoochee Hills last year. Halliday-Sharp was “completely thrilled with” the Irish import, 11. “It’s his first run back since (finishing fifth in Germany at) Luhmühlen, and he just keeps getting better.”
She added that the bold, gray Irish Sport Horse has the right skillset for elite eventing – elegance for performing the intricate dressage pattern, bravery, stamina and speed to tackle intimidating cross-country fences over a timed obstacle course and the purely athletic form to clear show jumping rails.
Halliday-Sharp recognized that she cut it close, finishing a single second over the optimum time for the 2 1/2-mile track – 6:35. It added .4 penalties to her dressage mark; any more faults would have given second-placed Tamie Smith and Mai Baum the win.
She wasn’t worried.
Cooley Quicksilver “is really fast,” Halliday-Sharp said. “He’s got very little thoroughbred blood, but he’s just a phenomenal athlete.”
Time mattered over the cross-country track laid out by hometown Olympic champion and course designer David O’Connor, 32 jumping efforts in 22 numbered obstacles. Making time – optimum was 6:34 -- O’Connor acknowledged, is tricky at Great Meadow, with rolling terain, switchback turns and several complex, multi-element fences. Too fast and you risk a run-out or a tired, compromised horse, he said, too slow and you add penalties.
Only seven-time Olympian Phillip Dutton made time. Dutton ended up ninth aboard Sea of Clouds, moving up from 25th after dressage.
Tamie Smith and Mai Baum held a commanding lead after dressage with 20.5, jumping double-clear in show jumping. But they finished slow on cross-country, adding 6.4 time faults to finish second. Local rider Will Coleman and Off the Record placed third.
Smith and Coleman and three other U.S. team riders used GMI as their final outing before shipping to Europe later this week to prepare for the Sept. 15 to 18 World Championships. Chef d’equipe Bobby Costello said the riders know best the type of practice their horses needed.
“I think everybody rode very intelligently,” Costello said. “Quick enough to give their horses a work but nothing crazy. I was really happy.”
Also headed to the World Championships, Ariel Grald was 11th with Leamore Master Plan, Boyd Martin 18th with Tsetserleg, Lauren Nicholson 19th with Vermiculus.
Reserve pair Phillip Dutton and Z finished 20th.
Horses fly to France on Friday, basing east of Paris for two weeks of acclimatization and training before going to Pratori, Italy for the championship.
U.S. Equestrian Federation selectors will name the team and which pair will compete in the individual competition by Sunday.
In other divisions, Halliday-Sharp and Ocala Horse Properties’ Shanroe Cooley finished on their dressage score, 26.1, to win the three-star, with Alyssa Phillips and Cornelius Bo picking up their second-straight two-star Great Meadow victory.
Preliminary divisions were won by Hannah Sue Hollberg and Jacqueline Mars and Christa Schmidt’s J and Erin Kanara and Claudia Schultze’s Virginia-bred Windchase Lionstar.
