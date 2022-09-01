It was like deja-vous, all over again for Liz Halliday-Sharp this weekend in The Plains.

Aboard Cooley Quicksilver, the Kentucky-based pro clawed from fifth after dressage on the first day of competition to post double-clear show jumping on day two and no jumping faults cross-country on day three, topping an elite field to win the Aug. 25 to 28 Great Meadow International four-star.

TAmiesmith

Tamie Smith finished second in the four-star event, tuning up her horse, Mai Baum, for the Sept. 15 to 18 World Championships in Italy.

