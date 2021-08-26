Great Meadow International attracts Olympic-caliber horses, riders

A seven-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist, Phillip Dutton has won almost every eventing prize around the globe in four decades of competition.
This weekend at the Great Meadow International, Dutton added another prestigious victory, claiming top prize in the headline four-star division aboard Fernhill Singapore.
The four-star was one of five star-studded classes at the annual event that attracted some 200 of the world’s best to the field events center in The Plains for the Aug. 18 to 22 horse trials.
Dutton and Singapore were poised in second after dressage and show jumping, turning in an impressive, confident cross-country round with no jumping faults over the technically challenging course designed by fellow Olympic gold medalist David O’Connor.
Dutton said he was going to be pleased with the second-place finish with Singapore.
But when overnight leader RF Scandalous and rider Marilyn Little – last to go in Sunday’s cross-country – fell at the water jump, Dutton inherited the win. Reports from officials after the spill noted that neither Little nor Scandalous was injured.
It was a surprising way to win, Dutton said, “but you take it. All credit to the venue and the organizers of this event. It’s been growing every year, and it’s become a proper destination event to prep for the fall three-days.”
Fernhill Singapore, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Ann Jones, Tom Tierney and David Vos, has been in training with Dutton for eight years. “He’s been slow to develop,” Dutton said, noting that though Singapore has the scope and talent of an elite competitor, he has a famously short attention span. “But I've always in the back of my mind (known) that he's got plenty of movement and plenty of jump,” Dutton said. “Today, (we were) in a competitive position, so I thought, ‘now's the time to really work and try to pull the trigger on him and go quick.’
“I was impressed with him today.”
Singapore won the Fair Hill three-star last summer and completed the Kentucky five-star in April. He’s aimed at the new five-star event at Fair Hill just north of Baltimore this October, something Dutton said Great Meadow sets the horse up for. “I know he’s got the movement and I know he’s got the jump.”
Complete results and competition photos are at greatmeadowinternational.com.
