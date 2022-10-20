Andi'amu has logged more miles around Great Meadow than any horse since course specialist Saluter in the 1990s.
The Pennsylvania veteran returns to The Plains for a sixth time, aiming to add a fall Gold Cup to the one he won this spring.
Andi'amu is morning-line favorite in the six-horse International Gold Cup. The headliner is carded sixth – of eight – races at the Oct. 22 meet.
A bay French-bred import, Andi'amu won the 4-mile Virginia Gold Cup in May, a repeat of his 2019 Virginia cup win. He'd finished second in the 2019 International Gold Cup, 3 ½ miles over the same Great Meadow course. Andi'amu won his first start at Great Meadow, the cross-country steeplethon here in 2018.
“He loves the course, loves the (longer) distances,” trainer Leslie Young said, noting that Andi'amu was in good form this season after having “a bit” of a summer break. Ballybristol's colorbearer won his most recent start, the Genesee Hunt Cup in New York two weeks ago. It set him up right for the Gold Cup, Young said. English amateur Freddie Procter gets the mount.
Listed on the morning line set by National Steeplechase Association racing secretary Bill Gallo at 2-1, Andi'amu tangles with five of the division’s best, including Storm Team. Sheila Williams' Storm Team was favored in the International Gold Cup last year but went off course after two miles when two jockeys jumped the wrong fence starting the second loop of the course. Storm Team was easy winner of the Shawan timber stake in Maryland in September, but he got beat Oct. 8 in the stake at Glenwood Park.
Cracker Factory, who won the timber stake in a huge effort two weeks ago at Glenwood Park, was fourth in the Great Meadow steeplethon last October. Trainer Mark Beecher knows what it takes to bring a horse up for the Gold Cup, having ridden the 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 International winners.
Fat Chance Farm's Flaming Sword finished third behind Andi'amu in the May Virginia cup and third in the International last October. Barry Foley gets the call on the Richard Valentine runner.
South Branch Equine homebred Master Seville stretches out to 3 ½ miles for the first time Saturday, but trainer Beecher said the Pennsylvania-bred impressed winning at New York's Genesee meet in September and he feels like the added distance won't be an issue. Rounding out the field is another timber novice, Withoutmoreado, representing owner Irv Naylor and trainer Kathy Neilson.
Gold Cup post time is 2 p.m.
Co-feature on the program is the $75,000 Ferguson memorial hurdle stake. Complete entries are at nationalsteeplechase.com. Past performance and form are online at equibase.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.