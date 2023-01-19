The visiting Fauquier High girls basketball team established a 9-6 lead after one quarter Friday at Kettle Run.
They were aggressively attacking the basket in search of their first league win. “We were pretty stout in the paint area. That’s what we wanted to do,” Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell said of the game plan.
It worked early and late before Kettle Run regrouped to win 46-41, continuing a strong start to the district season. Kettle Run is 4-3 and sits alone in third place. Fauquier is 0-6 in district play.
“I think we just needed to settle into the game,” David Noonan, Kettle Run coach, said of his team’s 17-7 advantage in the second quarter. “Anytime we play a county opponent, we all get almost overly excited. These girls know each other so well that you throw records out the window. It comes down to who wants it more that night.”
The Cougars launched a 9-2 run to begin the second quarter and led 15-11 after Erin Porter’s 3-pointer from the left baseline.
Porter knocked down a second 3-pointer, Ava Prysock converted a traditional three-point play and Katie Bloom then made a fast break layup as Kettle Run led 23-16 at halftime.
Kettle run scored the opening five points of the third quarter and seven of first nine to take a 30-18 lead.
Turnovers plagued the Falcons. ”It was tough to pull out of that hole, but we just let it get away from us a little bit in those two quarters,” Foddrell observed. “The turnovers we made allowed them to acquire points.”
Fauquier stabilized later in the period with nine points by April Belcher and two by Taylor Knighting, narrowing the count to 38-29 by the quarter’s end.
Kettle Run then held a 42-31 lead with five minutes, four seconds remaining in the game. Then a lid went on the Cougars’ basket as Fauquier eventually closed to 42-38.
Noonan called a timeout with 1:21 to play, and the Cougars spread the floor to run off time. Ava Prysock missed the front end of a one-and-one with 45 seconds left, but Kettle Run regained possession seven seconds later on a blocked shot.
“Once Fauquier started closing the gap, we needed to be more patient on offense, and we didn’t execute that aspect as much as I would have liked,” Noonan said.
Porter finally ended the Cougars’ four-plus minute dry spell when she made both tries of a double bonus with 33 seconds to go. Fauquier countered with a Kenza Chienku layup six seconds later. Prysock made two free throws with 22 seconds showing before Belcher sank a foul shot with 10 seconds left to cap the scoring.
“We didn’t quit,” a smiling Foddrell said afterward. “I’m very proud of our girls because we kept fighting. This is a big step in the right direction for our program. They played with a lot grit,” he continued, pointing to junior guard Belcher in particular.
“I love April’s tenacity. You could see she wanted the game in the fourth quarter because she was making a strong effort to get to the ball and create offense for us,” Foddrell said.
Belcher finished with 16 points. Knighting added 10 and Felicity Awunganyi nine,
Kettle Run had a trio of double-digit scorers led by Prysock’s 16, Porter with 15 and Reagan Patrick’s 12. Porter also blocked three shots, with Patrick hauling down six rebounds.
