g basketball-7_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_KR Ava Prysock_FHS April Belcher_20230113.jpg

Kettle Run's Ava Prysock drives past Fauquier's April Belcher during a Jan. 13 game in Vint Hill.
g basketball-23_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_FHS April Belcher, KR Simone Tapscott_20230113.jpg

Fauquier's April Belcher drives past Kettle Run's Simone Tapscott late in a Jan. 13 game in Vint Hill.
g basketball-37_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_FHS Felicity Awunganyi_KR Reagan Patrick_20230113.jpg

Fauquier's Felicity Awunganyi looks for a pass around Kettle Run's Reagan Patrick during a Jan. 13 game in Vint Hill.
g basketball-2_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_KR Erin Porter_FHS Kenza Chienku_20230113.jpg

Kettle Run's Erin Porter shoots a 3-pointer during a Jan. 13 home game against Fauquier.
g basketball-26_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_FHS April Belcher, KR Erin Porter (0)_20230113.jpg

Kettle Run's Erin Porter (0) deflects a shot by Fauquier's April Belcher (10) late in a Jan. 13 game at Vint Hill.
g basketball-13_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_KR Simone Tapscott_20230113.jpg

Kettle Run's Simone Tapscott in action during a Jan. 13 home game against Fauquier
g basketball-19_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_FHS Kenza Chienku_20230113.jpg

Fauquier's Kenza Chienku looks for a pass during a Jan. 13 game at Kettle Run.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.