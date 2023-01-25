Simone Tapscott got a special assignment last Friday night.
Be Bri Gutierrez’ bodyguard.
The Kettle Run senior guard embraced the role of shadowing Liberty’s star player. Tapscott was so good at it, that Gutierrez, the Eagles’ scoring leader and top playmaker, was held to one point as Kettle Run won the girls basketball contest, 50-18.
“I told Simone to stick with No. 22 (Gutierrez), who is a heck of a player and Simone just got in her hip pocket. She worked her butt off,” Kettle Run coach David Noonan said. “She was our unsung hero.”
Noonan said Tapscott hustled, employed face guarding techniques and actively defended Gutierrez – as well as contributed seven points. The win allowed Kettle Run (8-7 overall, 5-4 district) to hold onto third place in the Northwestern District girls basketball race.
Noonan sees his Cougars capturing two of their final three games to cement that third position, which would be a significant accomplishment. The Cougars, who faced powerful Millbrook (16-3) on Tuesday, next host Handley (3-5) on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and take on Fauquier (0-8) on Feb. 3.
Also last week, Kettle Run lost to first place Millbrook 64-20 on Feb. 16 and second place Sherando 58-39 on Feb. 17. “The Millbrook game was bad. They blitzed us when we’d get across halfcourt,” Noonan said of the Pioneers’ press. “It took us a while to settle down.”
The Liberty win went a lot better as the Cougars jumped to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and 30-5 at halftime.
Leading scorer Erin Porter led the way with 20 points, four blocks and three rebounds, and drilled four 3-pointers in six attempts. Bethany Norman had eight points and eight rebounds, Tapscott scored seven, Reagan Patrick added six and Ava Prysock five.
“It was a well-rounded performance. Everybody contributed in some form or fashion,” Noonan said.
Kettle Run made three 3-pointers to open the game, one by Patrick and two by Porter to lead 9-0. “That’s the first time we’ve ever done that,” Noonan said. “Liberty called timeout but we continued to roll after that.”
With three games left, the Cougars, at 8-7, are a great bet to finish above .500.
“If we take care of business and win two of our last three, we’d be 10-8 and should get a home district playoff game,” said Noonan.
Noonan said third place would be a very proud achievement for the program.
“Where we sit now, we’d host a home playoff game, then play Sherando or Millbrook. I think we can play both of them tough and at least give them a run for the money. I’ve got a good group of kids,” Noonan said.
