g basketball Liberty vs Kettle Run-3_KR Simone Tapscott_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Simone Tapscott in action Jan. 20 at Liberty

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
g basketball-23_Kettle Run vs Fauquier_FHS April Belcher, KR Simone Tapscott_20230113.jpg

Kettle Run's Simone Tapscott (left) defends Fauquier's April Belcher during a Jan. 13 game in Vint Hill.
g basketball Liberty vs Kettle Run-11_LHS Bri Gutierrez_20230120.jpg

Liberty's Bri Gutierrez' shot is stifled by two Kettle Run defenders during a Jan. 20 game in Bealeton.
g basketball Liberty vs Kettle Run-1_KR Erin Porter_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Erin Porter makes a pass during a Jan. 20 game at Liberty.
g basketball Liberty vs Kettle Run-8_LHS Dom Quinn, KR Simone Tapscott_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Simone Tapscott (left) defends Liberty's Dom Quinn during a Jan. 20 game in Bealeton.

