Locked in a tight battle with local rival Liberty, Fauquier girls basketball coach Brian Foddrell told his girls at halftime, “The third quarter is where we’ve been blowing games.”
Foddrell said the players responded, “Not today, coach, not today.”
And the host Falcons went out and proved it, turning a 16-15 halftime lead into a 39-23 victory last Friday for their first Northwestern District win of the year.
Foddrell said his happy girls were waiting for him in the postgame locker room where they repeated, “Not today!” with gusto. “It was pretty cool,” Foddrell said.
The Falcons cut down on their turnovers, got some transition baskets and built a small lead into a larger one. “It was hard to score, both teams were playing good defense,” Foddrell said.
April Belcher led the Falcons with 14 points, Felicity Awunganyi had nine and Kenza Chienku seven.
With one regular season game left against Kettle Run (5-5) Friday at home, the Falcons (1-10) are looking to stay ahead of the Eagles (1-10) for vital seeding position for next week’s district tournament first round.
Both Fauquier and Liberty are tied for last place in the seven-team district. If either one can finish sixth, they’d have a more favorable district tournament opening game against either third-place Kettle Run or perhaps James Wood.
Kettle Run has been playing well lately, losing a close game to first-place Millbrook (9-1) 50-44.
The Cougars close with two winnable games this week: Handley Tuesday and the Falcons Friday and can lock up third with two wins.
(0) comments
