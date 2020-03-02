B_High_GBask_8675_Abby_Soltys_4.jpg

Highland's Abby Soltys was named the Delaney Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

 File photo by Dave Henrickson
B_High_GBask_21_Caite_Leake_5.jpg

Highland's Caite Leake made the Delaney Athletic all-conference first team.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Abby Soltys, Highland
  • Coach of the Year: Diana Martinez, Highland

FIRST TEAM

Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian

Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian

B_High_GBask_112_Megan_Kirby_2.jpg

Highland's Megan Kirby made the Delaney Athletic all-conference first team.

Megan Kriby, Highland

Caite Leake, Highland

Mary Pennefather, Seton

Victoria Rogers, Seton

Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian

Alexis Wood, Wakefield

SECOND TEAM

Emma Allen, Trinity Christian

McKenzie Andrews, Highland

Norah Burgess, Seton

Mackenzie Cochrane, Highland

Morgan Griffis, Fredericksburg Christian

Elizabeth Stanley, Foxcroft

B_High_GBask_1232_McKenzie_Andrews_10_Mackenzie_Cochrane_21.jpg

Highland's McKenzie Andrews (left) and Mackenzie Cochrane made the Delaney Athletic all-conference second team.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.