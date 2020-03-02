TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Abby Soltys, Highland
- Coach of the Year: Diana Martinez, Highland
FIRST TEAM
Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian
Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian
Megan Kriby, Highland
Caite Leake, Highland
Mary Pennefather, Seton
Victoria Rogers, Seton
Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian
Alexis Wood, Wakefield
SECOND TEAM
Emma Allen, Trinity Christian
McKenzie Andrews, Highland
Norah Burgess, Seton
Mackenzie Cochrane, Highland
Morgan Griffis, Fredericksburg Christian
Elizabeth Stanley, Foxcroft
