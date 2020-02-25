TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Makayla Firebaugh, James Wood, Sr.
- Co-Coach of the Year: Erick Green, Millbrook
- Co-Coach of the Year: Krista Crites, James Wood
FIRST TEAM
Makayla Firebaugh, James Wood, Sr.
Avery O’Roke, Millbrook, So.
Alison Hauck, Millbrook, Sr.
Brenna Prunty, James Wood, Sr.
Emily Magee, Millbrook, Sr.
Tiana Minor, Fauquier, Sr.
Skyler Furr, Fauquier, So.
Grace Burke, Sherando, Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Jenny Kerns, James Wood, Sr.
Laila Glymph, Culpeper, Sr.
Makayla Foddrell, Fauquier, So.
Cianna Harrison, Millbrook, Sr.
Jazzmin White, Liberty, Jr.
Brynna Nesselrodt, James Wood, Fr.
Faith Schaefer, Kettle Run, Jr.
Ella Carlson, Sherando, So.
