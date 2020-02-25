TOP HONORS

B_FHS_GBask_04_Skyler_Furr_10.JPG

Fauquier's Skyler Furr (10) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district first team.
  • Player of the Year: Makayla Firebaugh, James Wood, Sr.
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Erick Green, Millbrook
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Krista Crites, James Wood

FIRST TEAM

B_FHS_GBask_10_Makayla_Foddrell_14.JPG

Fauquier's Makayla Foddrell (14) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district second team.

Makayla Firebaugh, James Wood, Sr.

Avery O’Roke, Millbrook, So.

Alison Hauck, Millbrook, Sr.

Brenna Prunty, James Wood, Sr.

Emily Magee, Millbrook, Sr.

Tiana Minor, Fauquier, Sr.

Skyler Furr, Fauquier, So.

Grace Burke, Sherando, Fr.

SECOND TEAM

Jenny Kerns, James Wood, Sr.

Laila Glymph, Culpeper, Sr.

Makayla Foddrell, Fauquier, So.

Cianna Harrison, Millbrook, Sr.

Jazzmin White, Liberty, Jr.

Brynna Nesselrodt, James Wood, Fr.

Faith Schaefer, Kettle Run, Jr.

Ella Carlson, Sherando, So.

B_KR_GBask_08_Faith_Schafer_4.JPG

Kettle Run's Faith Schafer (4) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district second team.

