Last Saturday, May 2, should have been the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, but the race has been postponed until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
My late husband, former Fauquier Times business editor and horse racing columnist George Rowand, used to write up his Derby picks in his “Rail Chatter” column that week. His sources included data from The Blood-Horse magazine, which he read from cover to cover each week, and the Daily Racing Form, plus his own analysis from his past career managing thoroughbred horses.
Of course, his Aunt Blanche’s picks were put into the mix. She was the luckiest person we knew and often picked winners in bizarre and arbitrary fashion, with excellent results, including the longshots Giacomo (2005) and Mine That Bird (2009).
George would jump up on that first Saturday morning in May, proclaiming, “It’s Derby Day!” and begin viewing the early morning TV coverage from Churchill Downs.
Frequently, we held a Kentucky Derby party, complete with mint juleps in silver cups filled with crushed ice, the mint “bruised” just so, and a big container of simple syrup, prepared the night before, to be joined with a fine bourbon for our guests.
George, who passed away in March of 2017, covered the Derby for the Fauquier Times on site on numerous occasions when Virginia horses were contenders.
In 2013 he and son Michael covered the Derby together on a rainy day, as a father-son duo, when the favorite, Orb, won. Frank Vespe of The Racing Biz, a blog George frequently wrote for, said, “No one was more passionate than George about this crazy game.”
We have to wait another four months for the 2020 Derby, but that day holds a thrilling and poignant memory for me, Michael and so many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.