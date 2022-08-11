No one knows Highland School’s rise to a baseball state championship better than Garrett Pancione.
The Hawks’ record holder for most games played, Pancione has been a team standout for five years.
This year the catcher closed his career in a blaze of glory. The Rad- ford University recruit was named the VISAA Division II Player of the Year, becoming the first Hawk ever to earn that honor.
He racked up a .333 batting average and posted a .936 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, slamming eight extra-base hits and knocking in 31 runs.
But nothing tops the way the sea- son ended as the Hawks went 29-2 and vanquished Greenbriar Chris- tian 10-7 to finally claim their first state crown. Pancione tripled off the wall as Highland beat the same team that edged them in the 2021 championship game.
“We finally got it done,” proclaimed Pancione, whose Hawks also lost in the 2020 final. “We stuck together as a team, everyone did their jobs, got a lot of key hits, and our seniors came up big for us.”
Pancione, who is 2022 Fauquier Times Highland School Boys Athlete of the Year, caught all 31 games and threw out 68% of attempted base stealers with a pop time — the time between re- ceiving the ball and getting it to second base — of 1.9 seconds, better than some MLB catchers.
“Garrett, to me, is a legend,” Highland head coach Micah Higgins said. “Great ballplayer, but even better young man. He’ll always be remembered as our leader when we won our first state championship.”
- By Abby Zimmardi/Piedmont Journalism Foundation
Which sport to focus on?
The solidly built 5-foot-11, 195-pound Pancione played the three traditional sports growing up, with football in the fall, basketball in winter, and baseball in springtime. By the time he’d reached his freshman year, he’d settled on one.
“Highland didn’t offer football, so I stopped playing,” he said. “In basketball, I was only about 5-11, so I had to stop that dream, ya know? So I had to focus on baseball, and it kind of took off.”
Football was Pancione’s first love, and may still be. He dedicates Sundays in autumn to the NFL.
“I loved playing football,” said Pancione, who played linebacker and fullback. “I loved tackling. Me and my older brother were always wrestling, so I felt like it was kind of my calling. I liked hit- ting people.”
He got into Fauquier Youth Football at age 5, influenced by his father Paul and older brother Gavin, both former Fauquier High players.
Eventually he played travel football with the Fauquier Wolfpack, helping that team win a state title when he was 11.
Around age 10 he picked up basketball at the urging of longtime local coach Pat Brizzi, father of former Highland guard Angelo Brizzi, now playing for Villanova University.
He’d known the younger Brizzi from their time playing youth football together.
“It was mainly to keep me in shape, but I kind of fell in love with it,” said Pancione, a shooting guard.
He fondly recalls being part of a hoops championship in the Warrenton Youth Sports Club when he was 13. “It wasn’t such a serious thing, but I loved being out there with my friends.”
Baseball wins out
Ever since his father enrolled him in T-ball at age 4, Pancione has had an affinity for the diamond. “I’m a catcher, so I love being involved in every single play,” he said. “You’ve got to be on top of things, call pitches, know what you’re going to do with the ball, stuff like that. I fell in love with the mental side of the game.”
Pancione was a sixth grader when Higgins got his first look at him.
“He made a diving play at third base, got up on his knees, and threw the guy out. I said, ‘Wow, who is this kid?’’’
He came up through Fauquier Babe Ruth Base-ball, then at age 9 got into elite travel ball with the Manassas-based Virginia Stars.
“I came from the Fauquier leagues and I was better than pretty much all the kids,” he said. “Then I started playing with the Stars and all the kids were as good as me, if not better. It was a little shocking. It showed me I needed to start working harder to keep up.”
With the Stars, Pancione traveled as far away as Florida, Alabama, and Arizona for tournaments. He played first base at first, but transitioned back to catcher at age 12.
Pancione brings a football mentality behind the plate, resolving to block everything and “put your body on the line,” he said.
He describes himself as a “pitcher’s catcher.”
“I love helping my pitchers stay dialed in, keep them in focus,” he said. “My main goal is to make them look good.”
From Highland to the Highlanders
Pancione still lives on the 30-acre farm where he grew up, but he’ll soon relocate to Radford University to play baseball and study business.
Growing up in a rustic environment, with chores and hard work the order of the day, Pancione learned toughness.
“My dad is the hardest working man I’ve ever known. When he’s not at work, he’s outside fixing something,” he said. “He taught me that if you want something, you have to go get it.”
Pancione takes his own blue collar work ethic into the collegiate ranks. He’s already begun on-campus classes and workouts.
“I always wanted to play Division I college baseball,” he said. “Radford is close to home, but not too close, and it’s got a good program. I’m just excited to get down there, work as hard as I can, and get some playing time.”
Pancione already has aspirations beyond college ball.
“The main goal is to play pro baseball. That’s been my goal ever since I was a kid, was to play professional sports,” he said. “I think I got a good chance if I keep working hard. I’m going all in for baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.