Recent graduate finished as most accomplished wrestler in Cougars history, broke at least 5 football records

Recent graduate became most accomplished wrestler in school history, shined in football

Kaleb Bland sometimes likes to toot his own horn after unleashing a long shot put throw duri…

Emily Yergin easily could have thrown up her arms and said “no more.”

The Gabe Chumley file

Family: Father, Josh, is retired from the Air Force. Mother, Angie, works in day care. Brother Chance, 25, is a 2014 Kettle Run graduate in the Air Force. Brother Casen, 16, the 2018 Fauquier Times Kettle Run Boys Athlete of the Year, hopes to become a Navy Seal after one year at Hampton-Sydney College. Brother Elijah, 16, is a rising junior football player at Kettle Run. Brother Abram, 14, is a rising freshman Kettle Run football and wrestling athlete. Sister, Gracie, 12, is an Auburn Middle School volleyball player. Brother Sebastin, 11, is a Greenville Elementary School football and wrestling athlete.

Potential major at Salisbury University: Political science. “I’ve always been interested in politics. I wouldn’t mind growing up and running for office. That’s the greatest way I could serve in the civilian world.”

Favorite athlete: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. “I always like the way he plays. He’s a cool guy and can throw the ball really well.”

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’m always going to be a Steelers fan, but I think the most exciting team to watch will be the Browns."

Favorite car: Ford Mustang. “I just love the look of them and the sound of them, and mom and dad just got me one.”

Favorite movie: “Catch Me If You Can.” “Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks are great actors, and it’s based on a true story. I thought it was excellently made. I just really got caught up in it. Or ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ It’s one of the most accurate descriptions of war ever, they say.”

Hobbies: Playing chess and guitar. “I’m kind of like a camp fire singer, but I’m not going up to a microphone."

Favorite restaurant/food: Red Lobster/crab legs. “And Olive Garden’s bread sticks. They are not to be beat.”

Favorite actor: Harrison Ford. “That dude’s a beast. And Chris Pratt. He’s a pretty cool guy.”