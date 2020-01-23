Caleb Furr found himself too far underneath the basket with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Thursday.
So the Highland junior missed a pair of layups from difficult angles just before the final buzzer sounded in the Seton Conquistadors’ gym in Manassas.
But Furr didn’t need those potential two points to help the Hawks win because he shot the ball almost flawlessly over the previous 47 minutes. So the Hawks won a showdown of teams undefeated in the Delaney Athletic Conference (DAC) by beating Seton 64-54 on the road.
Furr finished with a team-high 17 points as the Hawks took a huge step toward winning the DAC regular season championship by bumping their record to 6-0 in the conference and 15-2 overall while knocking Seton down to 5-1 and 11-6. A couple of more conference victories will clinch a fourth consecutive DAC title for Highland, which has won 54 consecutive DAC regular season games.
But Furr has no reason to know much about that history. He played in a Hawks uniform for the first time only 13 days ago after deciding to transfer mid-season to Highland from Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland, during the transition from 2019 to 2020.
Furr immediately became the Hawks’ second-tallest player as a 6-foot-7 forward, but he offered even more value as a perimeter shooter against Seton.
“Just when you think you’ve done a great job stopping their other scorers, the ball goes out to him and he makes it look easy the way he shoots the ball,” Conquistadors coach Dan Vander Woude said. “He adds another dimension to this team.
“Their guard play is exceptional,” Vander Woude said of the Hawks. “And [now] the balance they get between their perimeter and their post is probably the best we’ve seen this year.”
Guard play fueled much of the Hawks’ success during the 2019 portion of their season, led by senior Zion Hanberry and junior point Angelo Brizzi, who has college scholarship or roster-spot offers from more than 15 NCAA Division I teams. Then Furr added a nice interior defense element thanks to his height and length, as well as an offensive option with his prowess beyond the 3-point line and in the paint.
He made all three of his 3-point attempts Thursday and connected on four 2-point field goals.
“The addition of Caleb – that was a good pickup,” Brizzi said of the transfer. “He was on fire” against Seton.
Brizzi and Furr have an interesting history. They used to play together at Fauquier High, four miles away from Highland. Brizzi then transferred to Highland before his sophomore season and Furr switched to Bishop Walsh that same year, re-classing from a junior to a sophomore.
Now they’ve reunited with the Hawks as juniors who hope to win a VISAA Division II state championship together under fourth-year coach Brian Hooker.
“It’s a better opportunity on the court,” Furr said of his recent transfer. “And playing with one of my best friends is a lot of fun. I think we’ve got a lot of big things coming in the future.
“I’m just glad to be home” in Warrenton, he said of returning from Maryland. “The whole Highland community has been really welcoming. Coach Hooker, he’s done a lot for me.”
Furr returned the favor Thursday with 17 points after he averaged only 8.5 points per game during his first four appearances in a Highland uniform, topping out at 11 points during a Jan. 15 win. And Furr did his damage off of the bench against Seton as he continues to learn all the intricacies of Highland’s system.
“We’ve been trying to get him [comfortable] slowly but surely,” Hooker said. “Not only does he got to go out and play basketball as hard as we demand guys to play, he’s got to know all of our sets, he’s got to know all of our plays and he’s got to know all of our expectations defensively. And that’s just not something that comes overnight at this level.”
Brizzi’s presence has likely helped Furr’s quick acclimation to the Highland program. Brizzi and Hanberry were the only two players who returned from a 2018-19 Hawks team that won a first-round game in the VISAA D-II state tournament before losing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
Those back-to-back quarterfinal appearances set a high mark for Highland’s program after the Hawks previously advanced that far in the playoffs only twice since the start of the 2009-10 season. But Highland’s players have higher hopes now.
“The goal is the state championship,” Brizzi said. “That’s it.
“It’s more realistic than last year,” he said. “You just [need to] put together one good run. Our team’s capable of that. Anything can happen.”
Hooker didn’t disagree despite a roster that features only one senior in Hanberry after losing four starters to graduation and a handful of other players to transfer following last season.
“At the state level there’s just incredible talent, incredible teams,” the coach said. “So it’s certainly not an easy task, but I feel like we’ve built this thing over the last couple years to the point where we’ve got a puncher’s chance to get into the state semifinal. And once you get there, you never know what happens.”
Highland began Thursday ranked No. 5 in the latest VISAA D-II state poll with Seton at No. 12.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” Furr said of the Hawks’ status.
Despite having only two players return from the 2018-19 Highland team, the Hawks have an enviable starting lineup that features Patriot transfer Yusef Salih, a junior guard, and Paul VI transfer Roman Barshow, a sophomore forward, as well as sophomore forward Zach Hayes, Hanberry and Brizzi.
“Completely new roster,” Brizzi said. “And everything changed defensively and offensively.
“But it’s been a great group of guys,” he said. “We bonded great. We learned quick.”
Brizzi didn’t lead Highland in scoring Thursday for one of the few times this season, but he still finished with a game-high seven assists, as well as five rebounds and three steals. Hanberry added 10 points, four steals and four rebounds while Hayes had eight points, five rebounds, three steals and three assist, with Salih contributing six points, five assists and four rebounds.
Brizzi did have 15 points despite not scoring in the first quarter as Seton limited the Hawks to only a 13-8 early lead.
“As the game wore on he was kind of able to take over,” Hooker said. “He’s tough to stop for all four quarters. You can do it in spurts, but he’s such a good player.
“He’s crafty with the ball,” the coach said. “We’ve got to put the ball in Angelo’s hand. Typically good things happen.”
Brizzi also had a significant impact without the ball in his hands as Highland’s invasive perimeter defense helped limit Seton to 38 percent field goal shooting (19-for-50). So the Conquistadors scored only 54 points after averaging 80.4 per game during the five-game winning streak they built prior to Thursday.
“Defense, it’s one of our biggest focuses every day in practice,” Hooker said. “I’m not sure how many teams [Seton has] faced that defend the way we defend. … It’s just a little bit tougher when there’s a guy in your face, there’s always an extra bump, there’s always an extra hand [in the way]. That just wears on teams.”
The Hawks caused some problems for Seton with a 2-1-2 full-court press, but they used that sparingly. Highland more often played a lot of man-to-man half-court defense, and the Hawks communicated incredibly well in it, swapping their responsibilities between players almost seamlessly to sometimes create the feel of a zone defense. And that often negated the Conquistadors’ cuts, screens and passes.
“We weren’t ourselves tonight from the offensive side of the ball,” Vander Woude said. “We’ve had great chemistry and we’ve been able to read defenses all year.
“We’ve done a great job of taking care of the basketball this year,” he said. “And tonight we gave Highland too many possessions because of turnovers.”
The Conquistadors finished Thursday with 18 turnovers, including 17 over the first three quarters as they fell behind 31-21 at halftime, 41-21 early in the third period and 44-34 entering the fourth quarter.
John Paul Vander Woude finished with a game-high 23 points as Seton’s leading scorer this season, but second-leading scorer Andrew Nguyen had only 11 points with Jack Vander Woude adding 11 and no other teammate scoring more than five.
“We didn’t get the production we needed tonight offensively,” Dan Vander Woude said. “I think part of that was just our ball handling and decision making.”
Bobby Vander Woude led Seton with four assists while John Paul Vander Woude had four steals. Dominic Olszewski added nine rebounds while Jack Vander Woude had six.
But they couldn’t keep Highland from winning its seventh consecutive game since a Dec. 27 loss in Maryland.
“We have so many pieces that we can do so much with,” Furr said. “Everybody has their strong suit and we just play really well together.
“It’s just that brotherhood,” he said. “We all have a bond.”
Seton, interestingly, has a more literal brotherhood with Dan Vander Woude coaching his sons, John Paul and Bobby Vander Woude, as well as his nephew, Jack Vander Woude. Plus, the Conquistadors' Andrew and Patrick Nguyen are brothers.
That group of players helped keep Highland under 65 points in a game for only the third time this season, proving that Seton has enough talent to compete on the state level, like the Hawks.
“A testament to our defensive ability,” Dan Vander Woude said.
His Conquistadors forced 17 Highland turnovers and gave Seton fans reason to stick around in their Manassas gym by finishing the third quarter on a 10-0 run before cutting the Hawks’ lead to 44-35 early in the fourth quarter.
Nearly 300 hundred people crammed into Seton’s tiny gym with fans filling the gym’s bleachers, entrance-ways and various overlooks, such as a theater stage and staircase platform.
“It’s fun because they always bring out the crowd,” Hooker said.
Brizzi agreed.
“This gym’s tough to play in,” the junior said. “The hoops are different. Kind of a small gym. A lot of fans; a lot of screeching little kids. Not in a bad way, there’s just a lot of energy in here.”
Seton’s fans particularly gave Brizzi a hard time late in the second quarter after he sprinted ahead of all the Conquistadors for a fastbreak dunk opportunity.
Less than two minutes earlier, Brizzi stole a ball from Seton on the perimeter, creating a perfect opportunity to throw down a dunk that gave Highland a 26-16 lead. Then, with about 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the second period, Brizzi grabbed a defensive rebound near half court with his momentum quickly propelling him past all of Seton’s defenders.
So Brizzi added an element of difficultly as he elevated for his second dunk attempt of the night. He tried to provide some flair with a windmill windup to the dunk, but the ball ended up ricocheting off the back of the rim.
“On that last step my foot kind of just didn’t jump like I wanted it to,” Brizzi said later with a laugh. “I know I’ll get grief for that one. Probably wasn’t the smartest decision – too tight of a game.”
Hooker didn’t like how Brizzi wasted any opportunity for two easy points, but he couldn’t help but appreciate the athleticism Brizzi needed to even try that windmill dunk.
“He’s a kid that’s worked really hard in the offseason,” Hooker said. “His athleticism has really grown.
“That’s one thing [college] coaches kind of bring up – is he athletic enough to play at our level in the ACC or Big 10,” the coach said. “I think he’s shown that he is athletic enough.”
