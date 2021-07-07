Final Olympic outing held at Great Meadow

The new dressage test movements have been practiced; the cross-country fitness checked; and the show jumping form polished. Horse and rider pairs set to represent the U.S. three-day event team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics completed a dress rehearsal at Great Meadow in The Plains last week, a final test before stepping onto the world stage.
Eleven pairs taking part in the non-competitive “competition” included team riders Phillip Dutton on Z; Liz Halliday-Sharp on Deniro Z; and Boyd Martin on Tsetserleg TSF; traveling reserve Doug Payne on Vandiver; and traveling alternates Tamie Smith on Mai Baum and Will Faudree on Mama’s Magic Way. They were joined by the five riders on the Olympic “short list,” plus Canadian rider Colleen Loach, to round out the practice competition.
Scores were kept, but the results were somewhat irrelevant, said U.S. team coach, Erik Duvander. Duvander said the point of the final outing was to sharpen horses and riders “under a real, competition atmosphere” but without too difficult a test this close to the Games. Two of the three team horses jumped double-clear in show jumping, and all three team horses were clear on cross-country.
Halliday-Sharp is excited about her Olympic debut. “This has been a really great opportunity for us to get our horses back out,” she said. “They needed a real competition. Most of our horses haven’t run since Kentucky, which was nine weeks ago. I think the preparation was great – great ground, great courses, just enough pressure on the cross-country to set them up.
“We didn’t want it too easy. The course was short, and the questions came up fast. I think that was great to set them up and get them thinking.
“Deniro Z is feeling fantastic, and he’s in great form and really fought for me (on cross-country.) Our goal was to put him in a really good, confident place.”
Boyd Martin, based in southeast Pennsylvania, says Tsetserleg, named for a village in South Africa, is in prime form. “He jumped like a buck” on the show jumping course, Martin said. “I feel good — mentally (and) physically ready to roll. Here we come Tokyo.”
“It’s been a great couple of days at Great Meadow, thanks to everyone who put this on,” added Dutton, also based in Pennsylvania. He’s making his seventh Olympic showing. “I don’t think any of us are taking for granted the enormity of what we’ve got coming up in Tokyo. One, the competition is going to be very stiff and then the new format which is three to a team. We …. feel prepared and confident about our chances of doing really well.”
Team horses and the two traveling alternates relocated to Gladstone, New Jersey, earlier this week in preparation to fly to Aachen, Germany on July 8. In Aachen, they’ll join other European horses headed to Tokyo in pre-export quarantine. While there, riders get one last chance to practice the new dressage test in front of an international judge, and they’ll practice show jumping “under the lights” in an evening session.
They fly to Tokyo on July 20.
Olympic equestrian events include: dressage grand prix, July 24 to 26; dressage freestyle, July 28; eventing dressage July 29 to 30; cross-country, July 31; eventing show jumping, Aug. 2; and show jumping Aug. 3 to 7. All events are live-streamed at nbcsports.com, nbcolympics.com and peacock.com. The dressage freestyle and show jumping final will be televised. Check nbcsports.com for television schedule.
Full results of the Great Meadow outing are at eventingnation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.