You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final Olympic outing held at Great Meadow

Three-day event squad polishes their performance before heading to Tokyo

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Wessbecker

Mark Weissbecker, president of the ground jury, left; Debbie Adams, member of the ground jury; secretary Steve Symansky; and announcer Mark Combs were part of the hard-working organizing committee that put on a practice event for the U.S. Olympic three-day event team last week at Great Meadow.

 Betsy Burke Parker
Phillip Dutton Olympics.

Phillip Dutton is headed to his seventh Olympics.

The new dressage test movements have been practiced; the cross-country fitness checked; and the show jumping form polished. Horse and rider pairs set to represent the U.S. three-day event team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics completed a dress rehearsal at Great Meadow in The Plains last week, a final test before stepping onto the world stage.

Eleven pairs taking part in the non-competitive “competition” included team riders Phillip Dutton on Z; Liz Halliday-Sharp on Deniro Z; and Boyd Martin on Tsetserleg TSF; traveling reserve Doug Payne on Vandiver; and traveling alternates Tamie Smith on Mai Baum and Will Faudree on Mama’s Magic Way. They were joined by the five riders on the Olympic “short list,” plus Canadian rider Colleen Loach, to round out the practice competition.

Scores were kept, but the results were somewhat irrelevant, said U.S. team coach, Erik Duvander. Duvander said the point of the final outing was to sharpen horses and riders “under a real, competition atmosphere” but without too difficult a test this close to the Games. Two of the three team horses jumped double-clear in show jumping, and all three team horses were clear on cross-country.

Halliday-Sharp is excited about her Olympic debut. “This has been a really great opportunity for us to get our horses back out,” she said. “They needed a real competition. Most of our horses haven’t run since Kentucky, which was nine weeks ago. I think the preparation was great – great ground, great courses, just enough pressure on the cross-country to set them up.

Liz Halliday


After jumping enthusiastically around the Great Meadow course, Deniro Z is ‘ready’ for his Olympic debut with Liz Halliday Sharp.

“We didn’t want it too easy. The course was short, and the questions came up fast. I think that was great to set them up and get them thinking.

“Deniro Z is feeling fantastic, and he’s in great form and really fought for me (on cross-country.) Our goal was to put him in a really good, confident place.”

boyd martin

Boyd Martin

Boyd Martin, based in southeast Pennsylvania, says Tsetserleg, named for a village in South Africa, is in prime form. “He jumped like a buck” on the show jumping course, Martin said. “I feel good — mentally (and) physically ready to roll. Here we come Tokyo.”

“It’s been a great couple of days at Great Meadow, thanks to everyone who put this on,” added Dutton, also based in Pennsylvania. He’s making his seventh Olympic showing. “I don’t think any of us are taking for granted the enormity of what we’ve got coming up in Tokyo. One, the competition is going to be very stiff and then the new format which is three to a team. We …. feel prepared and confident about our chances of doing really well.”

Team horses and the two traveling alternates relocated to Gladstone, New Jersey, earlier this week in preparation to fly to Aachen, Germany on July 8. In Aachen, they’ll join other European horses headed to Tokyo in pre-export quarantine. While there, riders get one last chance to practice the new dressage test in front of an international judge, and they’ll practice show jumping “under the lights” in an evening session.

They fly to Tokyo on July 20.

Olympic equestrian events include: dressage grand prix, July 24 to 26; dressage freestyle, July 28; eventing dressage July 29 to 30; cross-country, July 31; eventing show jumping, Aug. 2; and show jumping Aug. 3 to 7. All events are live-streamed at nbcsports.com, nbcolympics.com and peacock.com. The dressage freestyle and show jumping final will be televised. Check nbcsports.com for television schedule.

Full results of the Great Meadow outing are at eventingnation.com.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..