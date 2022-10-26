Each game was tight, but the Falcon field hockey team overcame Meridian for its third hard-fought victory of the season against the Mustangs.
The two squads needed overtime for the second time this season before Falcon senior Jackie Timberlake scored just one minute, 42 seconds into a seven-on-seven 10-minute sudden-victory period to cap a 2-1 win last Thursday in the finals of the Northwestern District tournament at Falcon Field.
Fauquier is now 13-4 and has won 10 games in a row, including a 10-0 mark versus district foes.
Next up is a Class 4 Region D semifinal at home on Nov. 2 against a Dulles District team. Liberty also qualified, shocking Kettle Run Monday in a shootout in a play-in game. Meridian is a Class 3 school, so a second spot was needed.
Fauquier’s crucial play began when senior Marissa Camarca took a free hit from the 40-yard to Timberlake at the 25. Timberlake turned to her right and split two defenders to penetrate the 16-yard arc, ending a shot on goal from 12 yards out.
The goaltender went to her knees to block the ball but could not control the ball. Timberlake kept charging after her shot and battled with the prone goalie, pulling the ball away. Timberlake then took a step to her left and fired a shot between a defender’s legs into the left side of the cage.
“I couldn’t believe we had just won.” Timberlake said of her immediate thoughts. “We had worked so hard all season, and we had been unbeaten so far in the district. It was just so nice.”
Erin Irvin, Falcon senior goalkeeper and co-captain along with Timberlake, was at the opposite end of the field, so she was not sure if there had been a score.
“I honestly could not believe it because [the officials] called it late. I took off my helmet, and I paused,” Irvin said before realizing the celebration had begun. “I’m so proud of this team. We have come so far. The environment we have is such a special thing.”
“I never worry when we go into overtime,” Fauquier coach Brooke Settle admitted. “I think that gives us such an advantage because we have more speed to do what we need.”
Meridian held the 1-0 margin at halftime and for most of the third period despite considerable Falcon offensive pressure. Then the push paid off.
Timberlake received a free hit and did a short dribble to her left to the top of the circle. She uncorked a drive that evaded the defense and ricocheted off the left post over the goal line. After a brief pause, the nearer official signaled a goal for a tie game.
“My immediate reaction was I didn’t think it went in,” Timberlake said. “I thought it had gone left of the goal, but when I heard it hit the backboard, it was ‘OK.’ Once we were tied, we knew we could do this.”
Eagles make regionals, shocking Kettle Run
Monday’s Northwestern District field hockey consolation game came down to the wire.
In its first shootout of the season, No. 4 seed Liberty knocked off Kettle Run, the No. 3 seed to move into next week’s Region D playoffs.
The squads battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation play, with the Eagles striking first on a Mary Rodman goal with six minutes, 45 seconds to go in the first half. Carolyn Maines had the assist.
Kettle Run tied the contest in the third quarter when Kaitlyn Nakamura assisted Grace Cuningham. In th In the shootout, Liberty’s Katie Kotulla scored on her team’s first attempt before the Eagles missed on their next two tries to bring Caroline Lasher to the 25-yard line. She made a sharp move to her right, with Kettle Run goalie Kate Bloom diving to knock the ball free. Lasher regained control to send a well-aimed shot into the far left corner for the insurmountable lead with Bloom still prone.
Liberty goalie Rohan Mincks stopped every Cougar attempt to ensure the result.
“Rohan did phenomenal. She knew exactly where the ball was going. She was focused and motivated to get the job done,’ Liberty coach Megan Neher said.
“I am heartbroken,” Kettle Run coach Julie Kuhlberg said.
