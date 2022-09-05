field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-54_FHS postgame celebration_20220901.jpg

Teammates rush to celebrate with Fauquier goalie Erin Irvin (00) after winning penalty shootout at Kettle Run Sept. 1.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Another Fauquier-Kettle Run field hockey game. Another gut-wrenching finish. 

Fauquier junior Brooklyn Maldonado and senior Jackie Timberlake both scored in the decisive shootout period to counter a single goal by Charlotte Bloom for a 2-1 Falcon victory in the schools’ Northwestern District opener. 

field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-46_FHS Brooklyn Maldonado shootout goal, KR Katie Bloom_20220901.jpg

Fauquier's Brooklyn Maldonado scores past Kettle Run goalie Katie Bloom in a Sept. 1 penalty shootout in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-47_FHS Jackie Timberlake shootout goal, KR Katie Bloom_ 20220901.jpg

Fauquier's Jackie Timberlake shoots past Kettle Run goalie Katie Bloom during a penalty shootout to decide a Sept. 1 game in Vint Hill.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-50_FHS Lauren Laster shootout blocked, KR Katie Bloom__20220901.jpg

Kettle Run goalie Katie Bloom blocks a shot from Fauquier's Lauren Lasher during a Sept. 1 penalty shootout.
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-52_KR Maggie Gardner, FHS Erin Irvin_20220901.jpg

Fauquier goalie Erin Irvin blocks a shot from Kettle Run's Maggie Gardner during a Sept. 1 penalty shootout in Vint Hill.

