We are the champions.
Queen’s 1977 mega hit is the ideal anthem for the 2022 Fauquier field hockey squad.
The Falcons extended their six-game winning streak with a pair of wins last week to clinch the Northwestern District’s regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the district tournament. Fauquier is 7-0 in district play and has earned an automatic berth to the Class 4 Region D tournament.
The critical win came Oct. 4 when second-place Meridian visited Falcon Field for a rematch of Fauquier’s 3-1 shootout win that had been Meridian’s lone league loss. Fauquier won 2-1 on two goals by Kirsten Settle.
The Mustangs struck first by scoring a second-quarter goal off a corner situation, retaining possession after Fauquier briefly cleared the ball. Several passes led to a shot from the left side of the cage into the right corner.
“I was disappointed they got a goal, but we have been down and come back,” Fauquier coach Brooke Settle said. “We had plenty of time, so I wasn’t overly concerned.”
Fauquier began a more aggressive stretch that culminated in a corner. Marisa Camarca sent a ball to Lauren Lasher just inside the 20-yard line. Her pass went to the right side of the arc where Sophie Bell outfought defender and set the ball goalward to Settle, who sent her shot through the goalie’s feet to tie with two minutes, 54 seconds left in the half.
The third period was scoreless, and the fourth quarter was waning, when Settle opted to make an unusual adjustment. She felt the squad was not taking advantage of possibilities on the offensive right side.
“You can’t always do the same thing over and over,” she said. “I took Jackie [Timberlake] out of the center mid[field] spot and put her at the right forward. As soon as I did that, they looked at me like I was crazy. “I said, ‘”We’re going to do it.”’
The move hit the jackpot a few moments later. Camara had a free hit, sending an accurate aerial over the defensive wall to Timberlake, who gathered the ball on the run. She headed down the sideline, beating two defenders to the corner and turning along the end line. The move also drew the sweeper to cut off her path and anchored the goalkeeper at the post.
Timberlake sent a sharp pass to Settle, who was wide open four yards out. Settle sent one timer into the cage for the winning score.
“I knew if we could get her down there, it would create an opportunity. We are versatile. Nine players have scored during field play or in shootouts, making defensive coverage difficult for the opposition,” said Settle.
“When it could be anyone because [shots] can come from all over the place, [the defense] must play a straight up game.”
Meridian penetrated the Falcon defensive circle twice in the final three minutes but could not get a shot off.
Settle called the outcome “huge” as Fauquier swept the two regular-season games and clinched the title.
Fauquier then went to Liberty last Thursday and won 6-0 despite a 0-0 first period.
“Turf is different than grass,” she said of Liberty’s artificial surface, adding her players voiced unhappiness with their play between quarters.
Fauquier increased pressure in and around the circle in the second period resulting in three goals. Bell tallied the first goal midway through the quarter, with Camarca adding two more prior to halftime. Timberlake assisted on the first two and Lasher the third.
Timberlake also assisted Marjorie Davenport for a third period goal. Bell and Davenport added fourth period strikes for the final 6-0 count.
Fauquier also won both junior varsity games, taking a 3-0 decision versus Meridian and 6-0 against Liberty.
Cara Rooke, Ryleigh Polster and Sophia Nascimento scored against Meridian, with Polster and Nascimento also notching assists. Against Liberty, Polster had three goals and an assist to go with scores by Nascimento, Allie Strickland and Aubrey Norseworthy, who also had three assists.
Kettle Run back on track
At 3-4 Kettle Run has the inside track for third place after downing Liberty 5-0 on Oct. 5 and Brentsville 6-0 the next night.
“We have been practicing hard and working on reinforcing the basics. “Strong stick skills help them run less and lets us keep the ball,” said coach Julie Kuhlberg.
Kaitlyn Nakamura scored three times at Liberty, to two for Grace Cunningham. Jessica Lalwani, Charlotte bloom and Karen Sylvia all posted assists.
Nakamura exploded for four goals and two assists versus Brentsville. Cunningham added two more goals to her total, and Karen Sylvia had a score. Charlotte Bloom also had an assist.
Kettle Run also won both JV games.
