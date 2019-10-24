B_LHS_FH_Gretchen_Thomas_7_FHS_FH_45_Ella_Irvin.JPG

Liberty's Gretchen Thomas (7) and Fauquier's Ella Irvin (center) made the Northwestern all-district list as a first-team forward and second-team midfielder, respectively.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.
  • Coach of the Year: Katie Norman, Liberty
Jessica Wood (3) and Abbey Smith (7) made the Northwestern all-district list as a first-team forward and second-team forward, respectively.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.

Jamie Renzi, Fauquier, Sr.

Jessica Wood, Kettle Run, Jr.

Gretchen Thomas, Liberty, Jr.

Sydney Bower, Culpeper, Sr.

MIDFIELDERS

Jordan Cabanban, Liberty, Sr.

Emma Miller, Liberty, Sr.

Meagan Maloney, Kettle Run, Sr.

Emily Koberlain, Culpeper, Sr.

Abby McCusker, Fauquier, Jr.

Ashley Zigler, George Mason, Jr.

DEFENDERS

Jazmyn Reynolds, Liberty, Jr.

Ashley Maldonado, Fauquier, Sr.

Maddie White, Kettle Run, Jr.

Susan Campos, Kettle Run, Sr.

Skyler Hadler, Liberty, Jr.

GOALIE

Alyssa Space, Kettle Run, Sr.

Liberty's Skyler Hadler made the Northwestern all-district first team as a defender.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Lucy Arnold, Fauquier, Sr.

Natalie Boldt, George Mason, Jr.

Abbey Smith, Kettle Run, Jr.

Paige Proctor, Kettle Run, Jr.

Abby Keller, Liberty, Jr.

Mia Pachero, Culpeper, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS

Emily Evans, Culpeper, So.

Ella Irvin, Fauquier, Sr.

Eleanor Gleser, George Mason, So.

Annie Moore, George Mason, So.

DEFENDERS

Adelaide Langford, Culpeper, Jr.

Quinn Holden, Fauquier, Jr.

Alexus Thomas, George Mason, Fr.

GOALIE

Keely Crane, Liberty, Jr.

