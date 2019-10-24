TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.
- Coach of the Year: Katie Norman, Liberty
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.
Jamie Renzi, Fauquier, Sr.
Jessica Wood, Kettle Run, Jr.
Gretchen Thomas, Liberty, Jr.
Sydney Bower, Culpeper, Sr.
MIDFIELDERS
Jordan Cabanban, Liberty, Sr.
Emma Miller, Liberty, Sr.
Meagan Maloney, Kettle Run, Sr.
Emily Koberlain, Culpeper, Sr.
Abby McCusker, Fauquier, Jr.
Ashley Zigler, George Mason, Jr.
DEFENDERS
Jazmyn Reynolds, Liberty, Jr.
Ashley Maldonado, Fauquier, Sr.
Maddie White, Kettle Run, Jr.
Susan Campos, Kettle Run, Sr.
Skyler Hadler, Liberty, Jr.
GOALIE
Alyssa Space, Kettle Run, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Lucy Arnold, Fauquier, Sr.
Natalie Boldt, George Mason, Jr.
Abbey Smith, Kettle Run, Jr.
Paige Proctor, Kettle Run, Jr.
Abby Keller, Liberty, Jr.
Mia Pachero, Culpeper, Jr.
MIDFIELDERS
Emily Evans, Culpeper, So.
Ella Irvin, Fauquier, Sr.
Eleanor Gleser, George Mason, So.
Annie Moore, George Mason, So.
DEFENDERS
Adelaide Langford, Culpeper, Jr.
Quinn Holden, Fauquier, Jr.
Alexus Thomas, George Mason, Fr.
GOALIE
Keely Crane, Liberty, Jr.
