The Northwestern District field hockey field has expanded this fall.
There are now five teams, as Brentsville has become the final Prince William County team to sponsor the sport. The teams join Fauquier, Kettle Run, Liberty and Meridian.
Meridian and Fauquier tied for the regular-season crown in 2021, with Kettle Run hot on the duos’ heels. The same three teams appear to have the edge again this season.
Kettle Run
COACH
Julie Kulhberg (third year)
2021 RECORD
9-8
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Kaitlyn Nakamura (Sr.), Charlotte Bloom (Sr.), Katie Bloom (Sr.), Jessica Lalwani (Sr.), Lexi Smith (Sr.), Grace Cunningham (Sr.), Lily Powers (Sr.), Olivia Owens (Sr.), Ada Linebaugh (Jr.), Sammy Escobar (Jr.)
NEWCOMERS
Jane Crossland (Jr.), Lauren Inglett (Jr.), Amber Stone (Soph.), Karen Sylvia (So.), Norah Heim (So.), Avery Clarke (Fr.), Maggie Crosland (Fr.), Maggie Gardner (Fr.)
EARLY RESULTS
Lost to Lightridge 3-1 (Aug. 23); beat Heritage 3-2 (OT) (Aug. 25)
OUTLOOK
With eight seniors as core pieces, Kettle Run’s third-year head field hockey coach Julie Kuhlberg is hoping for big things from the 2022 Cougars.
Big as in a state tournament berth.
“We have eight returning seniors on the field this season. They are coming together well,“ Kuhlberg said of the results thus far. “The girls have been putting work in off the field to strengthen themselves.”
Kettle Run’s big dreams are fueled by a quartet of seniors who gained all-district performers last season.
Forward Kaitlyn Nakamura was the county’s leading scorer last year with 19 goals and six assists en route to first-team district accolades. There’s more star power with midfielder Jessica Lalwani, defender Lexi Smith and goalkeeper Katie Bloom, all returning seniors who earned second-team all-district honors last year.
The Cougars led the district until late in the regular season, and Kuhlberg hopes her squad can maintain the upper hand time around behind the veterans and promising underclassmen.
The coach said her crew needs to hone its ability to capitalize on finishing opportunities in the offensive circle tout teams away. “Get the shots around the goalie, not at her feet,” Kuhlberg said.
Kettle Runs already has a quality win under its belt in a 3-2 overtime decision against visiting Heritage of Loudoun County. The win allowed the Cougars to rebound from a 3-1 loss against Lightridge.
Kettle Run opens its district season with a 7 p.m. home game Thursday versus Fauquier. The junior varsity teams will square off at 5:30.
Fauquier
COACH
Brooke Settle (14th year)
2021 RECORD
11-7-1
Early results: Lost to Patriot 6-2 (Aug. 22); beat Dominion 2-1 (Aug. 23); lost to Loudoun Valley 5-4 (Aug. 29).
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Erin Irvin (Sr.), Jackie Timberlake (Sr.), Marissa Camarca (Sr.), Laure Lasher (Sr.), Marjorie Davenport (Sr.), Ava Napolitano (Sr.), Emory Bartenstein (Sr.), Lindsey Cree (Jr.), Brooklyn Maldonado (Jr.).
Newcomers: Sophie Bell (Sr.), McKenna Locke (Soph.), Addie Gorg (Soph.), Georgia Grady (Soph.), Kirsten Settle (Fr.).
OUTLOOK
Three games into the regular season, Fauquier field hockey coach Brooke Settle still is mulling what her best alignment is.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the best mold is for this lineup,” Settle said Monday night after a 5-4 home loss to a good Loudoun Valley team dropped the Falcons to 1-2.
“Who is better on the left side versus on the right side. We just have some young people who are still getting the basics. We are getting progressively better each game,” she added.
Settle is pleased with the team’s ability to score quickly, but she also noted her team squandered chances versus the Vikings. The more troubling issue is the inability to stop the opposite attack, especially on penalty corner situations. Loudoun Valley tallied three of its goals off those attempts.
Fauquier’s goals came from Kirsten Settle, Sophie Bell, Jackie Timberlake and McKenna Locke. Timberlake. Lauren Kasher and Marjorie Davenport registered assists.
Timberlake, a senior, was a first-team all-Northwestern District choice last fall. The team also returns second-team honorees in goaltender Erin Irvin and midfielder Marissa Camarca.
Settle is hoping to have more answers by Thursday when her crew travels to Kettle Run to open the league schedule.
Liberty
COACH
Megan Neher (first year)
2021 RECORD
3-13
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Denali Daymude (Sr.), Carolyn Maines (Sr.), Katie Kotulla (Sr.), Gaby Downey (Sr.), Kendal Spencer (Sr.), Mary Rodman (Jr.), Caitlyn Chaney (Jr.), Carleigh Cameron (Soph.), Madelyn Lopez (Soph.), Caroline Lasher (Soph.), Sophia Sanders (Soph.)
NEWCOMERS
Emma Goux (Sr.), Rohan Mincks (Soph.), Sasha Jermacans (Fr.).
EARLY RESULTS
Lost to Orange 3-0 (Aug. 23); lost to Loudoun Valley 6-0 (Aug. 25)
OUTLOOK
The biggest question this fall for Liberty field hockey is the ability to score.
The Eagles struggled much of last fall to get the ball into scoring position, resulting in pressure on the defensive side.
New head coach Megan Nefer hopes the team can improve that facet as confidence builds. “We have only had two scrimmages so far, but we have improved since the first one,” she said recently. “Once we build more confidence, I am sure the scoring will increase and get better.”
The Eagles still are searching for the elusive first score after opening with regular-season setbacks to Loudoun Valley and Orange. Nefer, who coached in New Jersey before moving to Liberty last year, said the team’s attitude remains positive. She witnesses effort every day in practice and believes the work will pay off.
“The girls have been working hard, listening to feedback, and motivating each other throughout the practices,” Nefer offered. “I am excited to see the talent on this team grow as we continue on in our season.
“The girls have connected well from the very beginning of the season. That bond will help them to become more in sync with each other when it comes to game time.”
The coach hopes her charges will continue to work toward shifting the ball to the opposite side of the field to gain advantages versus the defense. She emphasized there is one chief ingredient in achieving that aim.
“The girls are starting to communicate on the field…talking solves 99% of the problems,” Nefer said.
Liberty will host Dominion Wednesday, Aug. 31 and open its district campaign Sept. 14 against district newcomer Brentsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.