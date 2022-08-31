The Northwestern District field hockey field has expanded this fall.

There are now five teams, as Brentsville has become the final Prince William County team to sponsor the sport. The teams join Fauquier, Kettle Run, Liberty and Meridian.

field hockey_Liberty vs Kettle Run-7_KRHS Kaitlyn Nakamura_20210915.jpg

Kettle Run's Kaitlyn Nakamura takes a shot at goal during a Sept. 15, 2021 game at Liberty.
field hockey_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-7_Jacquelyn Timberlake_20210907.jpg

Fauquier's Jackie Timberlake in action during a Sept. 7, 2021 home game against Kettle Run
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Liberty-8_KHRS Carleigh Wood LHS Gabby Downey_20211007.jpg

Kettle Run's Carleigh Wood and Liberty's Gaby Downey contend for the ball during an Oct. 7, 2021 match in Vint Hill.

