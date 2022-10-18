Coaches sometimes like a stiff test heading into the postseason.
Fauquier’s field hockey team traveled to Broad Run last Thursday to complete their non-district slate. They already had completed a perfect 8-0 Northwestern District campaign and were looking to sharpen their talons before this week’s district playoffs.
The Falcons squandered a 3-2 lead when the Spartans scored in the final minute of regulation time for a 3-all count. That score led to a With its eighth straight win, Fauquier improved t o 11-4. seven-versus-seven overtime session where senior Marissa Camarca scored the game winner off a penalty corner for a 4-3 Falcon victory in Ashburn.
Camarca was the inserter for the decisive corner, sending a pass to Lauren Lasher approximately 17 yards out. Lasher sent a sharp return toward the left post where Camarca had set up. She made a move to take the ball to the front of the cage, but the goalkeeper unwisely left the post open when she tried to cut off the angle. Camarca recognized the opening and fired the ball for the winning goal.
With its eighth straight win, Fauquier improved to 11-4.
The Northwestern District tournament began Monday with No. 4 Liberty blanking No. 5 Brentsville 6-0 on two goals apiece by Caroline Laster and Carolyn Maines and one each from Madelyn Lopez and Denali Daymude. The Eagles advanced to meet top seed Fauquier Tuesday in the semifinals. The other bracket has No. 2 Meridian hosting No. 3 Kettle Run. with the title game set for Thursday at the higher remaining seed.
The Broad Run result was important for potential regional seeding, but Falcon coach Brooke Settle knows her team can play better.
“That was not our best game,” she said in the postgame huddle, noting areas requiring attention for playoff time.
Broad Run led 1-0 after one quarter and looked to carry that margin into halftime before Addi Gorg scored off a corner as time expired.
The third quarter was scoreless, but the scoring pace intensified in the fourth period.
Fauquier took its first lead when McKenna Locke outfought two defenders along the right sideline before a crossing pass to Lindsey Cree in the center of the circle. Cree sent the ball goalward to Marjorie Davenport all alone at the left post for a 2-1 lead. Broad Run then scored when the Falcon defense failed to clear the ball from the circle on a corner, resulting in a mass of bodies in the crease and a Spartan score.
Locke, Gorg and Cree later strung together passes to find Davenport again unguarded at the post for her second goal and a 3-2 Falcon lead. The Spartans took advantage of sloppy stick work in the circle for its very late goal to force overtime.
Fauquier concluded district play Oct. 11 with an easy 11-1 home win over Brentsville.
Kirsten Settle led the way with three goals, and Davenport added two more. Single scores came from Ava Napolitano, Sophie Bell, Lauren Lasher, Gorg, Cree and Brooklyn Maldonado. Camarca (two), Gorg, Locke, Bell, Charleigh Read and Erin Irvin recorded assists.
The Falcon junior varsity was a 7-0 winner over Brentsville behind scores from Allie Strickland, Sophia Nascimento, Claire Scaring, Lily Retana-Rodriguez, McKenna Cupka, Lauren Lowenbach and Aubrey Norseworthy.
Kettle Run preps for Meridian
Kettle Run is set to face Meridian in the district semis. In the two regular-season clashes, Meridian won, 3-1, at home, with the Cougars falling 2-1 at home, 2-1.
Julie Kuhlberg, Kettle Run coach, said the Mustangs’ strong point is the midfield line. She said her unit must be successful against that challenge to reach the finals.
“I know they can get past Meridian’s midfield line. We just have to do it,” Kuhlberg said Monday, believing the Cougars can present a strong attack once they can get the ball into the final third of the field.
“We need to bring the confidence I see at practice to the game field,” Kuhlberg stressed, adding she feels her girls will play strongly with their motivation.
“They want to keep going.”
The Cougars capped their season with a 7-0 shutout of Brentsville behind three goals apiece by Charlotte Bloom and Kaitlyn Nakamura and a single score from Olivia Owens. Assists came from Nakamura, Lily Powers and Karen Sylvia.
