field hockey_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-2_FHS Jackie Timberlake_20220927.jpg

Fauquier's Jackie Timberlake moves the ball while under pressure from two Kettle Run defenders during the Falcons' Sept. 27 home game against the Cougars.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

District standings as of Oct. 3

  1. FAUQUIER, 5-0
  2. Meridian, 4-1
  3. LIBERTY, 2-3
  4. KETTLE RUN, 2-4
  5. Brentsville, 0-5

Fauquier remained in control of the Northwestern District lead with a 4-0 win over Kettle Run at Falcon Field on Sept. 27.

The hosts scored once in each quarter in the teams’ second meeting of the season. Fauquier won in a shootout, 2-1, in the first encounter.

field hockey_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-3_KR Charlotte Bloom_20220927.jpg

Kettle Run's Charlotte Bloom avoids Fauquier defender Lauren Lasher during a Sept. 27 game in Warrenton.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.