“With this group, it’s practice, practice, practice,” said Settle, explaining her team absorbs more efficiently by active participation rather than by demonstration, such as in the difficult stick and passing drills used in recent practices.
“Every single practice has one goal,” Settle said.
Lindsey Cree opened the scoring off a pass by Sophie Bell pass with three minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Marjorie Davenport raised the count to 2-0 with 1:38 left before halftime. Jackie Timberlake sent a long pass into the circle to Bell, who centered to Davenport, who turned and sent a shot into the right side before the defense could recover.
Kirsten Settle tallied an unassisted score at the 5:04 point of the third period for a 3-0 edge.
The game’s final score came with 3:10 to go. Timberlake split three defenders down the middle of the arc before sending the ball goalward. Bell lunged for the ball and shot into the right side as she went down.
Kettle Run registered more penalty corners in the contest, misfiring on several chances. The Falcon defense was a key factor in the shutout, as the Falcons closed rapidly to prevent a barrage of shots.
“We are finally integrating everything we learn in practice to our games,” Settle said, especially pleased with aggressively moving to the ball and a stronger attack inside the arc.
There was no letdown when Fauquier advanced its district mark to 5-0 last Thursday at Brentsville with a 7-0 mercy rule win over the first-year program.
Davenport opened the easy win with a goal 30 seconds into the contest. She scored again on a long crossing pass from McKenna Locke to the left post. Timberlake then struck twice off Settle assists before Addi Gorg scored her first career goal. Gorg then added numbers two and three in less than five minutes for a hat trick.
Meridian claimed a 2-1 win at Kettle Run the next day. Meridian (now 4-1 in the district) also captured a 5-0 home win over Liberty Sept. 27 to stay one game back of the Falcons.
Visiting Orange edged Liberty, 1-0, in overtime two days later. The Eagles recovered to take a 3-0 home win Monday against Lightridge.
Fauquier was to host Meridian Tuesday (weather conditions permitting). A Falcon win would clinch the regular-season title and give Fauquier the No. 1 seed for the postseason playoffs beginning in two weeks.
