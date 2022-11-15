field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-9_FHS Marjorie Davenport, LHS Caitlyn Chaney_20221018.jpg

Fauquier's Marjorie Davenport controls the ball during an Oct. 18 Northwestern District playoff game at home against Liberty.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
field hockey_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-61_FHS Coach Brooke Settle_20220901.jpg

Fauquier High School field hockey coach Brooke Settle addresses players during a Sept. 1 game against Kettle Run.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.