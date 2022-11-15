Making its first Class 4 state tournament appearance since 2016, the Fauquier High field hockey team was greeted with a flood of early goals by host Courtland, which went on to win 7-0 in the Nov. 8 state quarterfinal.
“I know it’s tough,” Fauquier coach Brooke Settle told her disappointed squad in her post-game comments. "But I want you to know I am proud of each and every one of you.”
Fauquier’s final 14-6 overall record is believed to be the second-most victories in a season. The school record of 16 was achieved by the 1994 squad.
The Falcons registered an 11-game winning streak and captured the Northwestern District’s regular-season and postseason tournament crowns. Fauquier posted a 10-0 mark versus its league foes. The team then finished as the Region 4D runner-up to Loudoun Valley.
Star senior Jackie Timberlake was the unanimous selection as District Player of the Year. Settle was Coach of the Year.
Courtland won its state semifinal over Atlee, 2-0, with two-time defending state champion Great Bridge edging Loudoun Valley 1-0 in a shootout after battling to a 1-1 standoff through regulation and two overtimes.
In Sunday’s championship bout, Great Bridge claimed its third straight trophy with a 2-0 win versus Courtland.
Against Fauquier, Courtland scored three times in the opening eight minutes and added two more scores before the end of the period to take a massive 5-0 lead. The Cougars added a second-quarter score and one more in the third period.
Fauquier had scored in 12 straight games before, showing resolve in facing early defeats to win several times.
But Courtland’s early gut punch knocked the wind out the Falcons’ sails. The team appeared a bit hesitant, and defensive errors and weak clearing attempts led to the Cougars’ ability to launch shots without pressure.
The Fredericksburg area is one of Virginia’s biggest field hockey hotbeds along with the Tidewater region, so Settle told her team they were a special group.
“I remind the girls that many of these teams have been playing since they were five and six [years old] with the youth programs that we don’t have here,” Settle said after a regional win versus Loudoun County and the loss to Loudoun Valley.
“The majority of my team picked up a stick for the first time ever in the ninth grade. To get this far is something to be proud of," she praised.
Fauquier generated some substantial scoring chances in the second and third quarters. Several resulted in penalty corners, but Courtland’s defense nullified any Falcon shot attempts.
