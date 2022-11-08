FIELD HOCKEY: Fauquier advances to state tourney in dramatic shootout win

The Fauquier field hockey squad is returning to the Class 4 state tournament after a six-year hiatus.
The Falcons (14-5) earned their place by coming up big in a dramatic two-round shootout on Nov. 1 to eliminate visiting Loudoun County in the Class 4 Region D semifinals. The Falcons fell to Loudoun Valley 4-2 in last Thursday’s region championship, as the Vikings won on two fourth-quarter Viking goals.
As region runner-up, Fauquier play Tuesday, Nov. 8 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Region 4C champion Courtland, while Loudoun Valley hosts Chancellor. The two winners advance to Friday’s state semifinals in Spotsylvania County.
It’s Fauquier’s first state appearance since 2016.
Shootout is a Falcon forte
Fauquier’s state berth required a strenuous and gratifying win over Loudoun County.
The Northwestern District regular-season and tournament champion Falcons, and Loudoun County, the tournament runner-up from the Dulles District, battled through 60 scoreless minutes of regulation play.
The Falcons controlled play for most of the first two quarters but came up empty handed despite having a 6-1 edge in penalty corners and having numerous dangerous passes go through the crease without a shot.
The Captains turned the tables in the third period, dominating time of possession and forcing the hosts onto their heels. Fauquier survived the multiple thrusts to keep the score 0-0 entering the fourth quarter. Both schools had chances but could not find the cage.
The deadlock forced a 10-minute sudden-victory of seven-on-seven play.
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle lauded her team’s ability to shine in such extra session all season, citing the Falcons’ speed and stick skills.
“I just felt that night the girls were really pumped up. I liked the looks of it for the overtime setting,” Settle said. “I think County was a little frustrated with the field, and we were outplaying them.”
Her squad produced several chances without results, requiring a second 10-minute period that also finished scoreless.
The continued tie brought the more pressure-packed 1-on-1 shootout online. Teams each select five players alternating one-one-one attempts against the opposing goalkeeper, starting at the 25-yard line with an eight-second time limit. Fauquier had taken shootouts earlier in the season versus Kettle Run (3-1) and Meridian (2-1) in district play.
Loudoun County went first, with Falcon goalie Erin Irvin stripping the ball for an easy clear. Fauquier’s Brooklyn Maldonado then went right, with the keeper touching the ball without controlling the rebound. Maldonado regained possession and shot into the open goal.
Irvin also stopped County’s second try before Falcon Jackie Timberlake began to her left, stutter stepped and drilled a reverse stick shot into the far-right corner for a 2-0 advantage. The Captains responded to make it 2-1.
Marissa Camarca immediately answered, retaining her balance and possession when the diving goalie made contact. Camarca calmly continued her drive and pushed the ball into the goal for a 3-1 lead.
Down 3-1 with two remaining chances, Loudoun County thwart Fauquier’s final duo and scored two for a 3-3 tie and create a second shootout round.
After Irvin stripped County’s first attacker, Fauquier’s coaches altered their strategy by sending District Player of the Year Timberlake to the line first. She drove left, pivoted to her right and sent a drive into the right side to open the scoring.
“Jackie has scored in every single one (of her shootouts),” Settle said.
Loudoun County retaliated on its next try for a 1-1 count. Maldonado was wide with her shot, and County's third shooter could not get a shot off to bring up Camarca. Starting to her left, she changed directions and sent a shot through the goalie’s legs to put the hosts ahead 2-1.
“I like not having to be first or second, so I can see how the goalie is going to play,” Camarca said. “Then I just go out there and act like it’s not that much pressure even though there really is.
“I do love being one of the five that goes up there and being able to score. The feeling afterward is amazing.
“When I scored the second time, I was so thankful…I did not want that to be my last hockey for Fauquier High School,” Camarca said.
County’s next try went wide left. Now, it was Lauren Lasher’s turn. She missed in the first round, so this was a chance for redemption. “The first time, I missed it, so I had redeem myself,” said Lasher, who beat Meridian with a shootout goal.
She went to her right with the goalie making a dive and missing the ball.
Lasher tripped over the outstretched arm as the ball continued goalward. The senior was on all fours in her frantic pursuit, reaching out with her stick and poking the ball in all a cue ball shoot.
“The ball was right there, and no whistle had blown. That was my opportunity,” Lasher said, recalling her thoughts. “It was a relief. ‘Oh my God. I just took my team to states.’
“When we won the shootout, it was an emotional moment. Everyone was crying.”
“We have a great goalie, and we have great shootout players,” Settle said of the effort. “When Lauren went out and made that shot, the energy was awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.