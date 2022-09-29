(This story was written Sept. 26, before Fauquier's 4-0 win over Kettle Run)
Several key games are on tap this week for the county’s three Northwestern District field hockey teams.
Fauquier is seeking to strengthen its newly earned hold on first place, while Liberty and Kettle Run hope to stay in the hunt for one of the two top spots.
Kettle Run was at Fauquier Tuesday night, while second-place Meridian will meet Kettle Run and Liberty in the next five days.
The Falcons recorded the most important decision of last week by dominating a shootout session at Meridian last Thursday, a 3-1 victory.
The two squads entered tied for first place, each at 2-0. They battled through 60 scoreless minutes of regulation action and 20 minutes in a pair of 10-minute sudden-victory overtimes to force the shootout.
“It was two evenly matched teams. a lot of back and forth,” said Fauquier coach Brooke Settle of the showdown. “We had opportunities. They had opportunities.”
Settle felt the Falcons had the edge at the end of field play, saying her unit missed scoring chances to force the one-on-one situation.
Meridian won the coin flip to go first in the opening of the alternating five-round procedure.
The Mustangs’ first shot went wide right to bring Falcon Brooklyn Maldonado’s turn. Maldonado started right before pulling left and causing the goalie to lose her footing. The Falcon sent a shot toward the open cage for an apparent goal, but the goalie recovered with a last-second diving save.
Meridian scored on its second attempt, but Fauquier’s Jackie Timberlake made a move like Maldondo to establish a wide-open shot for a 1-1 tie.
Fauquier senior goalkeeper Erin Irvin then stuffed Meridian’s third attacker, stopping an initial shot before smothering a rebound opportunity. Marissa Camarca then moved Fauquier into the lead for good by stutter-stepping to her right. The goalie attempted to strip the ball, but Camarca unleashed a shot under the dive into the far side of the cage.
Meridian also left empty handed in its fourth round, as Irvin aggressively kicked the ball out of the circle. The eight-second clock expired before the later shot could reach the cage.
Fauquier’s Lauren Lasher then started hard to her right on her turn, launching a quick hard shot past the goalie for an insurmountable 3-1 margin and the key victory.
“I was really happy with the shootout,” Settle stressed. She wishes her players would be that aggressive for an entire game, but she said some players hesitate due to youthfulness.
“They just must build that confidence. We’re working on it,” Settle said of recent ‘solid practices.”
“We’re the district leaders right now. By the time we get to the district [tournament], we should be there.”
Liberty blasts Brentsville, falls to Kettle Run
Liberty recorded its second 6-0 mercy rule win over Brentsville this fall Sept. 20, led by Mary Rodman’s three goals. Katie Kotulla scored twice, with Carolyn Maines the other goal. Maines and Kotulla also handed out assists.
“We played a great game for our Senior Night,” Eagle coach Megan Neher said of the result.
The Eagle junior varsity tied its game, 1-1, with a goal by Olivia Jacobs assisted by Sophie Sanders.
Kettle Run recorded its first district win last Thursday, as a late first-quarter score stood up for a 1-0 home win over Liberty.
Kaitlyn Nakamura carried the ball down field and found Grace Cunningham at the left post for the winning score. Kate Bloom had six saves, and Jane Crosland notched a defensive save off a Liberty corner.
Will the Cougars get a confidence boost from their first district win?
“That’s the hope,” Kettle Run coach Julie Kuhlberg replied. “They have the skills. They need to find the confidence on the field to use them.”
