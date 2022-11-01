The Class 4 Region D field hockey playoffs open this week with Fauquier and Liberty each needing just one victory to earn berths for the Virginia High School League’s state Class 4 tournament.
Regional play begins Tuesday night, Nov. 1, with Fauquier, the Northwestern District’s top representative, hosting Loudoun County, the No. 2 squad from the Dulles District. Loudoun Valley, the top Dulles unit, hosted Liberty, No. 2 from the Northwestern
The semifinal winners will play Thursday, and both regional finalists move onto the Nov. 8 state quarterfinal round.
Fauquier enters regional play carrying a 10-game winning streak and a 13-4 overall record. The Falcons met Loudoun County Sept. 8 at Stone Bridge, dropping a 3-0 decision on artificial turf.
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle believes the Captains will see a very different group of Falcons in the rematch.
Settle says Fauquier has demonstrated improvement in all facets of the sport since the earlier encounter. She has lauded her team’s continued ability to absorb new skills and sharpen existing ones through dedication to practice.
“We are a totally different team,” Settle said Friday. “They have not seen us where we are. I think that will be an advantage for us.
“They will be coming in thinking [the game] will be an easy one, but we aren’t even a comparable team from then to where we are now.”
The slower grass surface of Falcon Field will provide Loudoun County with an added challenge, Settle said, because all the games in that county are played on artificial turf.
Fauquier captured the Northwestern District’s regular-season title with an 8-0 mark. The team then won the postseason tournament with a 3-1 win over Liberty and a 2-1 decision against second seed Meridian (5-2).
Loudoun County, 14-5 overall, was the No. 3 seed in the nine-team Dulles tournament with a 6-2 record. The Captains knocked off No. 2 Dominion (7-1), 2-1, in the Oct. 24 semifinals, advancing the championship and falling last Thursday to top seed Loudoun Valley (8-0), 1-0.
Liberty gains second berth
The Liberty Eagles experienced a late season scoring drought in scoring only one goal in lopsided shutout losses to Kettle Run and Fauquier and falling to Meridian, 8-1.
But the team’s mindset changed for the postseason, resulting in a region playoff berth.
Coach Megan Neher credited the players for regrouping and not just playing out the string.
“They started supporting each other more, not giving up and setting the same goals,” Neher said of the resurrection of the confidence that had led to a 4-4 streak after beginning the season 1-4.
“The girls communicated more as a team and worked through their inconsistencies,” she added.
Liberty pounced on Brentsville, 7-0, to begin the tournament and played well for a long stretch in a 3-1 semifinal defeat at Fauquier. Due to Meridian being a Class 3 team, a consolation game determined the second regional berth. The Eagles and Kettle Run battled to a 1-1 draw after regulation and sudden-victory overtime.
Liberty outscored Kettle Run 2-0 in the shootout session to earn the regional spot. Neher said her girl expressed a strong desire for revenge because Kettle Run had ended the Liberty season in 2021.
The Eagles played a Loudoun Valley unit that had captured 13 consecutive wins for a 15-2 overall record. Valley was a 6-0 winner when the two schools opened their seasons Aug. 23.
