All three county field hockey teams experienced a combination of highs last week.
Fauquier High had its best scoring output of the season with a 5-0 road shutout over the Lightridge Bolts on Sept. 6
The outcome, said Falcon coach Brooke Settle, was the result of recent emphasis on moving to the ball more quickly and strongly.
"We practiced driving onto the circle, taking good shots from the top, not messing around and being aggressive," Settle said, explaining she has felt her squad had squandered significant advantages in time of possession and trips into the offensive arc. A lack of aggression in the finishing stages has been an issue, with penalty corner situations not proving productive, Settle said. At a recent practice, she directed the team to design five corner plays in a 30-minute period.
The result versus Lightridge was three goals from those situations. "Our corner plays were hot," Settle said, appreciative of this unit's willingness to adapt in all aspects.
The Falcons took control with three first-quarter scores, beginning with a Marissa Camarca goal off a corner. Jackie Timberlake was the next to find the cage after dribbling through two defenders on the left side and sending a shot into the right corner. As the period ended, Marjorie Davenport converted a corner opportunity at the left post.
Camarca and Sophie Bell tallied second-quarter goals.
"I told them if they follow through and keep changing their games the way they have, I have no doubt we can take our district," Settle stressed. "They just need to continue to work."
Fauquier then fell to 2021 state semifinalist Loudoun County, 3-0, last Thursday, but Settle still saw positives in the pressure applied and the defense frustrating the Captains for much of the game.
Eagles lose 3-2
The Liberty Eagles continue to draw nearer to their first win of the season.
The Eagles battled visiting Heritage last Thursday and recorded a blistering start.
Liberty needed only one minute to draw first blood off a penalty corner, coach Megan Neher said, as Katie Kotulla scored thanks to an assist by Carolyn Maines. Mary Rodman later scored the team's second goal off a Carleigh Cameron feed.
The two goals did not stand up, as Heritage would force a 2-2 tie after regulation expired and won, 3-2, on a goal late in the first 10-minute sudden-victory overtime period.
"It was a great game of hockey," Neher said, excited by the squad's recent improvement. "The team as a whole played awesome," she continued, pointing to increased passing and communication and using the entire width of the field.
"We had more opportunities to score, but they went a little bit wide of the goal. We are going to practice getting our shots more precise and on target," Neher said.
Kettle Run edges Dominion 1-0
Kettle Run's Kaitlyn Nakamura scored on a first-quarter penalty stroke Sept. 8 against visiting Dominion. The goal held up for a 1-0 non-district win. The officials awarded the stroke because the goalkeeper was lying on the ball, preventing access.
Cougar coach Julie Kuhlberg said the communication continues to improve as the individual players have grown accustomed to their positions.
"Players are finding their spots that work best for them on the field," she said.
