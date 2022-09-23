field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-15_FHS Lindsey Cree postgame_20220919.jpg

Fauquier's Lindsey Cree is interviewed after a 2-1 home win over Liberty Sept. 19.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Fauquier junior Lindsey Cree scored late in each half Monday to lead the Falcon field hockey team to a 2-1 come-from-behind home win over Liberty.

Cree tallied the game-winning goal with just two minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the fourth period to snap the 1-1 deadlock, capping a late Fauquier surge.

field hockey_Fauquier vs Liberty-8_FHS McKenna Locke, LHS Denali Daymude_20220919.jpg

Under pressure from Liberty's Denali Daymude, Fauquier's McKenna Locke controls the ball during a Sept. 19 game in Warrenton.

