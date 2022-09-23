Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The victory allowed Fauquier to remain tied for the Northwestern District lead at 2-0 with Meridian. The Falcons travel to Falls Church Thursday to battle the Mustangs for sole possession of the lead.
Liberty needed just 72 seconds to go in front Monday, as Mary Rodman penetrated the defense unimpeded to send a shot into the cage.
“We wanted to go 100% the entire game,” Liberty coach Megan Neher said of emphasizing a strong start.
Fauquier then dominated play for the next nine minutes without scoring.
The Eagles made a four-minute push to open the second period before the host Falcons regained control. That advantage led to a penalty corner with 1:26 left in the half. Jackie Timberlake slid a pass to Cree at the open right side eight seconds later for a tie.
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle continues to feel her girls need to finish more consistently but was happy with the win.
“I’m not going to lose sleep over it because they are coming off Homecoming,” Settle said, noting most of the girls paid little attention to field hockey, sleep or nutrition in the previous 6-7 days.
“Tomorrow we are going to have serious practice,” she said, aiming toward the Meridian showdown.
Liberty collects first win
The Eagles were coming in on a high after delivering a 7-0 mercy-rule drubbing of first-year program Brentsville Sept. 14 for their first win of the fall.
“The girls were ecstatic to win their first game. They worked hard for this moment, and we are happy their hard work paid off,” Neher said of the lopsided result.
Rodman and Carleigh Cameron both scored two goals, with Carolyn Maines, Katie Kotulla and Sasha Jermacans having one each. “[Assistant] coach [Erin] Burton and I were so happy for the girls. It’s nice to see the smiles on their faces,” Neher said.
Kettle Run picked up a non-district road win last week with a 4-1 decision over Tuscarora.
Cougar senior Kaitlyn Nakamura found the cage twice and assisted Lily Powers for a third goal. Grace Cunningham assisted on Nakamura’s second score. Karen Sylvia accounted for the fourth tally.
