TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Emma Bernard, Chancellor, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Peggy Allen, Eastern View
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View, Sr.
Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor, So.
Chloe Underwood, Great Bridge, Sr.
Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.
MIDFIELDERS
Emma Bernard, Chancellor, Sr.
Augusta Bailey, Eastern View, Sr.
Kelly Rose, Broad Run, Sr.
Chloe Ward, Warwick, Jr.
DEFENDERS
Kylee Tuebner, Chancellor, Sr.
Riley Buschert, Great Bridge, Jr.
Cassidy Armstrong, Eastern View, Sr.
Riley Mullen, Warhill, Jr.
AT LARGE PLAYERS
Cassidy Morrison, Eastern View, Sr.
Payton Wilson, Great Bridge, Jr.
Brynn Gibson, Lee-Davis, Sr.
GOALKEEPER
Haley Flach, Great Bridge, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Susannah Armstrong, Warhill, Sr.
Lindsey Blythe, Heritage, Jr.
Shyla Moore, Warwick, Jr.
Ella Newman, Chancellor, So.
MIDFIELDERS
Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View, So.
Chloe Thompson, Warhill, Sr.
Renee Schmidt, Heritage, So.
Kelsey Donahue, Great Bridge, Sr.
DEFENDERS
Amayah Romandia, Heritage, Sr.
Sydney Paul, Jamestown, Sr.
Jayden Crossley, Lee-Davis, Jr.
Anna Hopkins, Great Bridge, Fr.
AT LARGE PLAYERS
Lauren Satchell, Menchville, Sr.
Jordan Cabanban, Liberty, Sr.
Hattie Baker, Jamestown, Jr.
GOALKEEPER
Regan Bestick, Chancellor, So.
