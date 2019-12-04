B_LHS_FH_14_Daphne_Daymude_5.JPG

Liberty's Daphne Daymude made the Class 4 all-state first team as a forward.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Emma Bernard, Chancellor, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Peggy Allen, Eastern View

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View, Sr.

Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor, So.

Chloe Underwood, Great Bridge, Sr.

Daphne Daymude, Liberty, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS

Emma Bernard, Chancellor, Sr.

Augusta Bailey, Eastern View, Sr.

Kelly Rose, Broad Run, Sr.

Chloe Ward, Warwick, Jr.

DEFENDERS

Kylee Tuebner, Chancellor, Sr.

Riley Buschert, Great Bridge, Jr.

Cassidy Armstrong, Eastern View, Sr.

Riley Mullen, Warhill, Jr.

AT LARGE PLAYERS

Cassidy Morrison, Eastern View, Sr.

Payton Wilson, Great Bridge, Jr.

Brynn Gibson, Lee-Davis, Sr.

GOALKEEPER

Haley Flach, Great Bridge, Sr.

B_LHS_FH_34_Jordan_Cabanban_4.JPG

Liberty's Jordan Cabanban made the Class 4 all-state second team as an at-large player.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Susannah Armstrong, Warhill, Sr.

Lindsey Blythe, Heritage, Jr.

Shyla Moore, Warwick, Jr.

Ella Newman, Chancellor, So.

MIDFIELDERS

Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View, So.

Chloe Thompson, Warhill, Sr.

Renee Schmidt, Heritage, So.

Kelsey Donahue, Great Bridge, Sr.

DEFENDERS

Amayah Romandia, Heritage, Sr.

Sydney Paul, Jamestown, Sr.

Jayden Crossley, Lee-Davis, Jr.

Anna Hopkins, Great Bridge, Fr.

AT LARGE PLAYERS

Lauren Satchell, Menchville, Sr.

Jordan Cabanban, Liberty, Sr.

Hattie Baker, Jamestown, Jr.

GOALKEEPER

Regan Bestick, Chancellor, So.

