It’s early. But the Fauquier High wrestling team is planting the seeds for a return to domination.
“I think this is the strongest team I’ve had since I took over,” said coach Chad Hoffman, in his third year.
“It’s a lot of new kids,” he adds about a very young lineup that includes five freshman and three sophomore starters in the 14 weight classes.
The Falcons are almost three years removed from their last state title, winning it all in 2019-20, but all signs point to a slew of potent wrestlers ready to bring some banners home. Fauquier was 17th at the Class 4 meet last year.
Hoffman’s 19-member squad is bolstered by two superstars in returning 182-pound state champion Kingsley Menifee and 175-pounder Landon Jobber-Spence, a Eastern View transfer. Both placed at last weekend’s Beast of the East, a national tournament. The VHSL has tweaked the 14 weight classes. Menifee will wrestle at 190 this year.
Two other returning standouts include senior Cam Hooks, a 126-pounder, and sophomore Cole McAndrew at 120.
Other highly regarded Falcons include three freshmen expected to make an impact as they develop. The trio includes 106-pound Ian Durgin, 113-pounder Sal Sorrentino and heavyweight Brian Bland.
Junior Damian Russo is another tough competitor at 157, as is junior Charles Lovell at 215.
Returning state qualifier Leo Rodriguez is still recovering from health issues. His sister Naima is freshman starting at132 pounds. Other starters include senior Abdul Aziz at 138, junior Brian Mpengo at 144 and sophomore Hector Arellano Arguello at 150. Freshman Dawson Stidham will see action at 120.
Junior Damian Russo and freshman Masyn McMickle will compete at 157. Russo will wrestle at 165 in the regular season and move down to 157 in the postseason.
Other contributors are freshmen Austin Stumpf (106), Gavin Woolman (150) and Lucas Wannemacher (150) , sophomore Joshua Savoie (144) and eighth grader Evan Solada, a 132-pounder who will wrestle JV.
There’s no doubt the Falcons’ centerpiece is Menifee, a Cornell University recruit who swept most of the competition in his path last year. He won the Beast of the East, then took district, region and state titles at 182. Menifee downed Kettle Run’s Abram Chumley for the Class 4 title, winning the final 4-0.
“Menifee has gotten better, stronger, faster,” said Hoffman, 30.
An all-state wrestler at Hazleton (Pa.) Area High, Hoffman said he practiced against Menifee last year and sometimes could hold his own. Not anymore. “He’s done all the right things in the offseason.”
Newcomer Jobber-Spence gives Fauquier a second state title contender. A district and region champion at Eastern View as a freshman, Jobber-Spence began attending Fauquier’s wrestling club in the offseason, “so he’s been around the coaches six months. He’s a coachable kid. He will be a big name soon and get a ton of opportunities (for college),” Hoffman said of the 175-pounder.
The coach is also high on Bland, a 5-foot-10, 260-pound heavyweight: “Bland will be a special talent. He’s a football player, he needs to continue to learn but he’ll take his lumps and grow.”
Hoffman and the other Falcon coaches have embarked on stern schedule designed to further individual growth. Fauquier placed back in the pack in its two meets, but Hoffman isn’t concerned, noting Menifee and others missed those meets to compete in national events.
“A lot of youth means a huge learning curve for the group as a whole,” said Hoffman. “But they’re tough, they want to be here. Our goal is to peak at the right time at the beginning of February and end of January. We feel we can compete with anyone in the district and region.”
Counting Bland, Durgin, Sorrentino, Rodriguez, and McMickle, Fauquier has five freshmen starters, plus four more on varsity. “If we keep them all in the program, that’s a lot of promise,” Hoffman said.
