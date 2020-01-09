The Fauquier Lady Wolfpack youth competition cheer program continues to make its mark at the national level.
Two Lady Wolfpack teams earned medals at the American Youth Cheer National Championships earlier this month in Orlando, Florida. The Lady Wolfpack D14 team took second in the Level 2 small division and the D12 team placed third in the Level 1 small division.
"Going into this national run, we were faced with challenges of illness and injuries, but our athletes gave 100 percent to fight their way to the top,” Wolfpack coach Kelly Frazier said.
All the girls are from Fauquier County and attend various local schools.
Frazier called the Wolfpack’s performances on Day One “spectacular,” citing zero deductions as they secured top-five spots.
“On Day Two, their performances were even better than Day One, only falling to teams from Massachusetts,” she said. “I could not be more proud of these teams. … They are well on their way to winning that national title in the near future.”
The members of the D14 Lady Wolfpack included Alexah Gordon, Alyssa Gillie, Alyssa Spliman, Camden Snider, Elizabeth Gordon, Hailee Wolfe, Heidi Kling, Kaley Frazier, Kendall Abner, Lauren Lowenbach, Lexi Witte, Lexie Holland, Lianna Burton, Lucy Sapp, Ryka Hoskins, Starr Corum and Trista Tarring.
The D12 team included Aubrey Gordon, Donna Tapscott, Alyssa Wolfe, Kate Martin, Kyleigh Knox, Morgan Schaeffer and Rainn Corum.
