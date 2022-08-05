football_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-12_KRHS Beau Lang touchdown rush_20211008.jpg

Kettle Run quarterback Beau Lang rushes for a touchdown during an Oct. 8, 2021 home game against Fauquier.
field hockey_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-5_FHS Zofeya Maldonado KRHS Emilie Muma_20210907.jpg

Fauquier's Zofeya Maldonado and Kettle Run's Emilie Muma compete for the ball during a Sept. 7, 2021 game at Falcon Field.
football_Liberty vs Millbrook-2_Chase Oliver missed catch_20211021.jpg

Millbrook defenders break up a pass intended for Liberty's Chase Oliver during an Oct. 21, 2021 game in Bealeton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.