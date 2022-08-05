The changes will not take effect until the 2023-24 school year, but a seismic shift is on the horizon for athletics at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run High Schools.
The Virginia High School League Reclassification and Redistricting Committee voted July 25 to reclassify Fauquier and Kettle Run from their current Class 4 status to Class 3 level, while Liberty would remain in the larger Class 4. All three schools would remain members of the Northwestern District, but at different levels.
Fauquier and Kettle Run will join Brentsville, Manassas Park, Warren County, Sky- line, Meridian and Wiliam Monroe at the Class 3 level.
In Class 4, Liberty will square off against James Wood, Millbrook and Handley, and likely Sherando, which has been reclassified to Class 5, but will appeal to remain in Class 4.
Liberty will continue to play Kettle Run and Fauquier due to rivalries and proximity. The shift to Class 3 will send Kettle Run and Fauquier against new opponents in their quest to win a state championship, as the Cougars and Falcons will now avoid the Class 4 Loudoun County powers that have proved formidable in the postseason in football, volleyball, softball, track, basketball and lacrosse.
Average Daily Membership (ADM) as of March 31, 2022 is the prime factor in deter- mining the VHSL’s new membership assessment proposals, which come every four years.
For the first time, the VHSL limited its deliberations only to enrollment for grades 9-11.
Formerly, grades 9-12 were used, but that criterion led to inequities at times, said Paul Frye, a member of the state’s 29-member R&R Committee and director of student ac- tivities at Kettle Run, with Loudoun County being a nearby example.
“This is the first year [the VHSL] did [grades] nine through 11. The reason they did that was the new schools in the Loudoun area might have a senior class of 10 kids, but their freshman class was 400,” he said.
Those schools would surge in population en route to becoming larger programs, but would still compete as Class 4 schools, presenting an unfair advantage.
“Using grades 9-11 does away with a school opening as a [Class] 3 and then blowing up and being a 5 or 6 the next year,” he added, meaning the new school might have a true enrollment of 30-50% greater than its opponents for at least two years.
The new numbers show Liberty, with the highest ADM for county schools at 987 students, missing the cutoff for Class 3 and becoming the smallest of the Northwestern District’s Class 4 members, having 39 fewer students than Handley. Loudoun Valley is the smallest Class 4 school at 900.
Meanwhile, Fauquier, with an 864 ADM, and Kettle Run at 851, become the first and second largest Class 3 schools in the district. Culpeper, with an ADM of 893, is ahead of FHS and the largest school in the region. Fauquier will be the seventh largest Class 3 school in the state, Kettle Run the ninth.
Heritage of Newport News is the state’s largest Class 3 member with an ADM of 894.
Schools have until Aug. 8 to file an appeal, which will be heard by a five-person committee Aug. 23 after anyone against the appeal has a chance to comment.
The committee will forward its recommendation to the VHSL’s Executive Committee, and any appellant has until Sept. 6 to file a challenge to that vision. The Executive Committee will finalize its final alignment plan Sept. 21.
Liberty does not meet the criteria to file an appeal to change its placement.
