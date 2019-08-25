Fauquier’s volleyball landscape is radically different, but the results could be wonderful.
Coach Diana Story watched seven seniors, including her entire star-studded starting lineup, graduate last May after their 2018 team went 20-6 and made the Class 4 state tournament.
“It’s a lot different,” Story said as work continued for next Tuesday’s first match at Loudoun Valley.
Fauquier’s 2018 team included three all-state players and a fourth all-Region 4C athlete. Rachel Crowe, Kiki Scott and Megan Constantino were four-year starters, and two others were three-year lettermen. The Falcons’ vast talent and experience culminated in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship over Millbrook, a runner-up finish in the region playoffs behind eventual state champion Loudoun County, and the Fauquier program’s first state berth since 2003.
A new crew in 2019 will debut lacking the savvy of Fauquier’s recent powerhouse teams.
Story is stressing team rules and culture as she teaches newer players “the Falcon Way” and transitions to a group of new leaders.
“People are going to expect me to walk in the door and not have a whole lot,” Story said of the Falcons’ talent base. “And I hope they do because this team is going to surprise some people. That’s going to be the fun part.”
But she was not always so upbeat about this season. She entered the summer knowing copious work was ahead.
Then came the annual July camp sojourn to Liberty University. The Falcons’ performance immediately began to assuage any misgivings.
“I went to camp not expecting whole lot,” she said. “But I left camp with high expectations. I’m now very excited about this season.”
She has a foundation of five varsity returnees in lone senior Olivia Eisele, juniors Daniella Lawhorn, Kate Wilvert and Emma Carter, and sophomore Meredith Scott.
“They have come to the forefront,” Story said. “Now, it’s their turn.”
Fauquier also benefits from a trio of incoming transfers in Stephanie Robson and Alyssa Robson from Culpeper and Gia DiFlippo from Warren County. Plus, Skyler Furr, Laney Weyman, Keyaria Jasper, Lindsey Gorsira and Adelina Blas are improved players from the 2018 junior varsity team.
Height is plentiful, to Story’s delight, which will aid on offense and defense. Yet the Falcons’ timing is off at times, so they will focus on that in upcoming practices with an always-challenging regular season schedule approaching, she said.
“We have work to do,” Story said. “Am I going to get frustrated? Of course.
“We may take a couple of hits, but I think as the season goes along, you are to continue to see them grow as a team and as individuals,” she said. “That’s all I can ask.”
