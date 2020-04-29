The conversion of Fauquier High’s old dilapidated tennis courts above Falcon Field into a synthetic turf practice field are on hold due to the closing of school to the coronavirus.
“That was supposed to get done by spring break, but the whole thing is put on hold because some of the people doing the work are not working right now,” said activities director Mark Ott.
Fauquier was also set to receive new mats for the wrestling room, but “the company in Pennsylvania is shut down and told to close,” Ott said.
And with the school shut down, there can be no delivery of a new digital scoreboard purchased for the gym. “At some point people need to get into school,” said Ott, noting uniforms and equipment are in various places and need to be organized.
