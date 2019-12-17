Sam Fisher entered this weekend undersized for his weight division, but he still threw his weight around.
The Fauquier High senior placed sixth at 195 pounds during the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, widely considered the nation’s premier in-season wrestling event. So he added another element to an already impressive resume that includes three state championships and the status of the only all-American wrestler in Fauquier County history after earning a pair of medals at the 2018 United States Marine Corps Cadet/Junior National Championships.
Fisher wrestled Friday and Saturday at 195 rather than in his usual weight class of 182. Nonetheless, he was the No. 2 seed of 29 wrestlers at 195. So Fisher was among the smallest wrestlers in the bracket because he needs to soon weigh in at 182 for this week’s Beast of the East event in Delaware.
He placed sixth in the Ironman after not wrestling at full speed in recent weeks due to rehabilitation from a summer injury, said Doug Fisher, his father and the Falcons’ coach. Sam Fisher won all three of his matches Friday, opening with a 16-1 technical fall versus Evan Lykins of Graham, Ohio.
In the round of 16, Fisher won a 17-7 major decision over Luke Ebers from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and he moved into the quarterfinals to meet Jordan Greer of Avon, Ohio. Fisher, a Virginia Tech signee, fell behind against the 6-foot-4 Greer before rallying for a 4-3 win to gain a berth in Saturday’s championship semifinal.
“They just kept getting bigger after that,” Doug Fisher said of the opponents’ size the second day.
In the semifinals, Seth Shumate of Dublin Coffman, Ohio, beat Sam Fisher 6-3. After Shumate built a 5-1 lead, Fisher scored an escape and takedown en route to nearly winning the match.
“Sam threw to his back, but the buzzer sounded before he could complete the move,” Doug Fisher said of what could have been a five-point sequence.
Shumate went on to win the 195 title with a 10-8 win in the finals.
Sam Fisher’s semifinal loss dropped him into the consolation bracket against Peyton Craft, the No. 1 seed from national power Blair Academy in New Jersey who unexpectedly lost in the semifinals. Fisher lost 9-7 after again falling behind by four points.
“A lot of Sam’s stuff just wasn’t working against those big kids,” Doug Fisher said.
But Sam Fisher kept trying different combinations and mostly out-wrestled Craft in the second and third periods.
“Just outworking [Craft] and figuring out what was going to work,” Doug Fisher said.
But the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Then, in the fifth-/sixth-place match, Ben Vanadia of Brecksville, Ohio, beat Fisher 13-5.
Elsewhere, Fauquier senior Gino Camarca pulled off a second-round upset at 145 pounds despite entering the meet unseeded. Camarca received an opening-round bye before he pinned No. 13 Lorenzo Norman of Blair Academy in 39 seconds after weathering an initial flurry from his opponent.
In the quarterfinals, Camarca lost by pinfall. Then his tournament ended with major decision defeat in his first consolation match.
