Caity Ashley immediately started crying after receiving a medal April 15 for finishing the Boston Marathon.
A 2013 Fauquier High graduate, she completed the legendary race in 246th place among women with a superb time 3 hours, 3 minutes and 45 seconds over the 26.2 miles. Approximately 12,000 women ran, and Ashley’s time put her in the top two percent despite it being only her second marathon.
“I was pretty overwhelmed with gratitude about being able to be a part of an event that has given so much to the world of running,” she said.
“When I crossed the finish line, I was so relieved,” Ashley sad. “The last mile hurt really bad.
Ashley, 24, works for a hunger relief organization in Raleigh, North Carolina, and plans to pursue a master’s degree in Public Health at the University of North Carolina this fall with a focus on nutrition.
Her father, Rick, watched her run the Boston Marathon and said he felt proud she finished ahead of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, whose time was 3:09:07.
“She was healthy, motivated and very excited,” her father said. “She ran with exuberance and that showed in her amazing finish.”
Ashley, who ran middle distance races for Roanoke College’s track and field team, was elated to knock almost 20 minutes off her time of 3:25.47 at the City of Oaks Marathon in Raleigh during November 2017. That time qualified her for the Boston race, which required 3:35 or better for women her age.
She had a strong performance at a half-marathon in March, running a 6:26 pace per mile. So she entered the Boston race targeting a time of 3:10.
She beat that goal solidly by starting slowly. On advice of her former track coach at Roanoke College, Ashley set an early pace of 7:10 per mile before speeding up later. She ended up averaging an impressive 7:01 per mile for the race.
“It was smart pacing,” Ashley said, “and I avoided the wall that most people hit in the later miles.”
Her bib number of 14,589 placed her near the middle of the 30,000-runner field at the start, leaving her to weave through large packs in the opening six miles to find a comfortable space. As the finish drew closer, she became more aware of what makes the Boston Marathon so iconic.
“The last few miles after the hills were insane with the amount of spectators screaming,” she said. “I just thought it was really cool that you can have an experience like that as an amateur athlete. That's what makes Boston so special.”
Soccer background
Ashley is a lifelong soccer player who began at age 4.
She made an all-conference first team as one of Fauquier’s leading scorers while playing for her father, the Falcons’ coach. She also briefly ran for Fauquier’s cross country team.
At Roanoke College, she played soccer as a freshman before instead dedicating herself to the track and field team. Ashley was the 2014 and 2015 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and she was an all-conference cross country runner.
After graduating from Roanoke in 2017, Ashley began marathon training. Her mother ran a marathon when she was a high school freshman, and that challenge intrigued Ashley.
“I needed a new goal for myself,” she said, “so I signed up for City of Oaks.”
Ashley now hopes to break the three-hour barrier in her next marathon. Her long-term goal is to run 2:45, which is the B standard qualifying time for the Olympic Trials. So she dreams of qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Trials.
“So I'm meditating on that,” Ashley said, “and thinking about longevity in the sport.”
