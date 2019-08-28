In 1981, the Fauquier Falcons finished with a 2-8 record to marginally rebound from a rare 0-10 football season in 1980.
Karl Buckwalter hopes the 2019 Falcons can recover even more robustly during his first season as head coach after they went 0-10 last fall and finished without a win for only the third time in history.
“Our goal has always been to get to Game 11” and compete in the playoffs, Buckwalter said of the four teams he has coached over 32 years. “People think you’re nuts when we say that coming off 0-10, but I’m not going to lower our standards.”
Fauquier has eight playoff berths in the past 20 years with a record over .500 in only five of those seasons. The winless 2018 season gave Fauquier a 12-game losing streak and certainly didn’t boost morale, but Buckwalter seems plenty optimistic.
“We’re really excited; very positive,” he said. “There is the stigma [from 0-10]. They haven’t tasted a ‘W,’ but you’ve got to get over that hurdle.”
He hopes the Falcons can create a defining moment early this season and ride that momentum.
“It’s going to take a big play, and we’ll know it when it happens,” he said. “There’s always that signature play, or whatever, when it’ll turn the corner” for the program.
Fauquier has returning starters at 17 of 22 positions with very few players starting on both sides of the ball, which justifiably gives Buckwalter confidence.
“We should have fresh legs,” he said. “The kids get rest and it gives them more energy; more stamina.”
Senior Bobby Slater is one of the Falcons’ few two-way starters, playing defensive end and tight end. Offensively, he should help give Fauquier a formidable front alongside five returning starters on the offensive line. That unit consists of seniors Casey Burr, Cole Hunt, Tommy Heisler, Preston Pendleton and Manny Adan.
“That’s huge,” Buckwalter said. “It all starts on the O-line and D-line. We call them the forgotten five … but they’re the most crucial.”
Behind them are senior returning starter running backs Deandre Chavis and Hershel Rinker. Buckwalter plans to run the ball on about 60 percent of plays using a “multiple” offense that features spread, I and split back formations with run-pass option concepts and motion.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball,” he said. “Chavis, he’s just a grinder. I think he’s going to wear on people.”
Defensively, the Falcons have six returning starters who help compose the front seven. That group includes defensive linemen Kyle Dargis, Paul Heisler and Slater.
“He has been one tough dude to block,” Buckwalter said of Slater. “He and Kyle, I think, are going to give people some fits up front.
“Our whole defense can run,” the coach said. “It comes down to tackling and stopping the run. If we do that we’re going to win a bunch of football games.”
Buckwalter took over Fauquier’s program Dec. 19 after four-year coach Joe Prince resigned with an 11-19 record. Buckwalter previously coached at Dominion for 11 years, helping the Titans beat the Falcons in 2018 (21-14) and 2017 (42-0).
“They went after you,” he said of those Fauquier teams. “These are tough kids. Kudos to Coach Prince.”
Buckwalter actually lived in Fauquier County during his entire tenure with Dominion, so he took over as Falcons coach with some familiarity.
“The transition has been seamless,” he said. “The only thing I’ve had to get used to is driving 8 minutes [to coach] instead of two hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.