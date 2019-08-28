Assembling the jigsaw puzzle will be a bit more complicated this fall.
Fauquier’s field hockey team lost eight seniors from its 2018 team that won the Class 4 Northwestern District championship. The group, which included all-state second-team player Madison Filson, departed with more than 20 seasons of combined varsity experience.
Nonetheless, head coach Brooke Settle doesn’t seem worried thanks to eight varsity returnees as her chief building blocks.
“We lost some incredible players,” she said, “but it’s not like we had a large rebuilding” project.
The 2019 preseason has gone smoothly thanks to a good group of returning seniors and juniors.
“It’s not their first rodeo,” Settle said. “Now they finally have their time to shine.”
Fauquier returned many of its top scorers from last fall, led by seniors Ruby Wrigley and Lucy Arnold, who both were all-Region 4D second-team performers. Seniors Jamie Renzi and Ella Irvin, and junior Abby McCusker, also have demonstrated scoring prowess.
Several varsity newcomers have shown potential as well.
“We’ve put them into a more offensive-minded lineup than we have had in the past,” said Settle, who has been impressed with the Falcons’ solid stick skills.
The defense requires more retooling, as senior Ashley Maldonado is the lone returning starter. Senior Zoe Savage moved into goal to replace Taylor DeHaven, who recorded 19 shutouts in two seasons as a starter.
Lauren Davis, Paige Keith, Quinn Holden, Stefanie Fisher, Jessica Summers and Jackie Timberlake round out the squad.
Fauquier’s coaching staff opted to use a small nucleus of 14 varsity players with 20 Falcons on the junior varsity, but several JV girls will also contribute to the varsity team.
“We are basically on a per game basis right now pulling up whoever we think … we need or think could match up to the varsity level,” Settle said. “I think there are quite a few who can handle the varsity level, but I want them to get maximum playing time” on junior varsity.
Many of the incoming players have experience with the Blue Ridge Titans youth program, giving them a valuable head start on learning skills.
So Settle sees the ingredients for Fauquier to defended its district crown, but she expects to play challenging opponents.
“I don’t think anybody is a pushover team; no crazy domination,” Settle said. “I think if the girls continue to work hard and continue to progress, we have a great chance of holding the title. We have every means to do that.”
