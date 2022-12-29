Fauquier High girls basketball coach Brian Foddrell looks to rebuild this season with an almost entirely new starting lineup.
“I’ve lost four seniors from last year, and four of which have gotten basketball scholarships to play at the college level,” Foddrell said. “So, when you lose that kind of firepower, you got to go through a rebuild stage.”
Entering his fourth year as the Falcons' head coach, Foddrell, 55, feels a comfort level with his girls. “When coaching guys, the guys they kind of know, well at least we think we know it all,” Foddrell said. “Versus for the girls, they’re more attentive, they’re very, very coachable. It’s a joy working with them.”
With just one returning starter from last season, junior guard April Belcher, Foddrell wants to focus on gaining experience.
“It’s a mixed bag of some experience and some non-experience,” Foddrell said. “That’s the building process right now that we’re going through.”
Belcher is a sharpshooter and ball handler whose aggressive playstyle has earned her the nickname “the enforcer.”
The Falcons’ starting lineup includes two seniors, forward Taylor Knighting and guard Shannon Seiler.
Knighting possesses an incredible work ethic, a pivotal factor in earning her way into the starting lineup, and features great length and strength as she averages roughly seven rebounds a game.
Seiler, along with Knighting, is a team captain who is leaned on for her experience and ability to keep the team balanced on the court.
The starting five is rounded out by a pair of juniors, point guard Kenza Chienku and forward/center Felicity Awunganyi.
Chienku is the Falcon’s primary playmaker and is the glue that holds the offense and defense together. “Kenza is our floor general, she’s our leader on the floor, she’s our ball handler,” Foddrell said. “She’s a little spark plug for us.” The Falcons' most athletic player is Awunganyi, a go-to scorer who gets fed the ball in the post and rebounds well.
“She’s so strong, and she has the ability to, she can change the game for us, she’s a game changer,” Foddrell said.
As for the bench crew, junior Brooke Belcher (guard/forward) and senior Tamia Thorpe (forward) are the Falcons' top two bench options.
Twin sister of April, Belcher brings experience and a strong defensive presence, while Thorpe is an aggressive player who is starting to grow into her role well.
A trio of freshmen, guards Mia Marcus and Grace Faulk and forward Lydia Lovell, also see a lot of action off the bench.
Marcus has the potential to develop into a deadly sharpshooter and Lovell is already one of the strongest players on the team.
The bench is closed out by a pair of sophomores, guard Kara Kaltreider and forward Maria La Rotta.
La Rotta is described as raw but boasts great potential at 6-feet.
After a series of losses to start the season, Fauquier and their slow-paced, attacking offensive style picked up their first win of the season against Warren County 51-44. The Falcons were led by April Belcher with 16 points while Awunganyi, who frequently finds herself scoring double-digit points, finished with 11.
“We take something from each game, and we learn from each game that we take, whether it be a win or a loss,” Foddrell said.
Foddrell views development as the most important objective for the Falcons this year.
“I always tell the girls, regardless of wins and losses, we always win because we’re learning, we’re gaining something even though the score may reflect a loss,” Foddrell said. “But we’ve learned and gained something so that way we can be successful as we move forward.”
“The girls, I see them starting to slowly, slowly start to understand what’s going on and starting to buy into our system.”
