Since Fauquier High opened in 1963, there have been just two 0-10 football seasons in school history: 1980 and 2018.
With the season-finale Friday at home against Liberty, the 0-9 Falcons have one last chance to avoid a third.
Coach Karl Buckwalter, who has worked diligently to foster team spirit as he bids to rebuild the program, says it’s still been a memorable campaign despite the adversity.
“I’ve enjoyed this year,” said Buckwalter. “This is a different group of guys that keep going out and competing. That’s the way it’s been. It’s been enjoyable no matter what. Whether we’re 9-0 or 0-9. It’s a super bunch of kids.“
Some close losses, injuries and youth have stymied the program’s progress in Buckwalter’s fourth year since replacing Joe Prince.
Buckwalter won Dulles District titles in 2016 and 2017 in his previous job at Dominion and a region championship at McLean High.
Fauquier is dropping down to Class 3 next year, making success more likely, but Buckwalter realizes he may not be the coach.
“Whatever happens, if they want me to come back, I’m ready to come back. If not, it’s someone else’s turn,” he said.
The Falcons got off to a promising start in last Thursday’s 55-16 loss at powerful Sherando, leading 9-6 before the Warriors exploded for seven more touchdowns.
The Falcons opened with an interception by David Mayfield on a deep pass. After the Warriors scored on their second possession, Fauquier responded with a safety to make it 6-2.
After the safety, Fauquier drove 44 yards to take a 9-6 lead on Mason Hamilton’s 14-yard TD run. After Sherando scored twice to lead 19-9, Carter Halsey raced 76 yards on first down as Fauquier closed to 19-16.
“Carter Halsey has been a huge addition the last two weeks. He’s a track kid, he’s strong in the weight room, he’s got the intangibles we need,” Buckwalter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.