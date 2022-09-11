Fauquier High’s football season needed a warm ray of sunshine.
Instead, it got a cold dose of reality in Friday’s 20-19 home loss to Culpeper County.
Bidding to end a seven-game losing streak against the 0-2 Blue Devils, Fauquier watched its healthy 19-7 halftime lead disappear as the Culpeper defense dominated the second half and the Blue Devils got just enough offense to edge the Falcons by one frustrating point at Falcon Field.
“We seemed to have control at the half only to let them hang around. It’s not what they did, it’s what we didn’t do. We’re back at it Monday,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter, who missed the game due to a family matter.
Fueled by first half touchdowns from Eli Bynaker, Mason Hamilton and Aaron Lewis, the Falcons appeared on their way to a solid win on a 74-degree night.
However, Culpeper’s defense was in complete charge in the third and fourth quarters. Of Fauquier’s four second half possessions, the first three were three-and-outs, with the final one resulting in an interception.
The Falcons (0-3) have now lost eight straight dating back to last season's 21-6 win against Millbrook and look to regroup Friday against Warren County (0-3) in their Homecoming game.
The Blue Devils (1-2) completely stymied the FHS offense after intermission, holding the hosts to no first downs. Offensively, the Blue Devils churned out steady yardage on productive short runs by junior Jakari Edwards, senior Devon Polleri and sophomore quarterback Bennett Sutherland.
Culpeper closed their deficit to 19-14 on their second possession of the third quarter, driving 58 yards as Sutherland hit Benjamin Roman on a 12-yard TD pass near the right side. It looked like a Falcon defender had the ball before Roman took it away. Roman also had the extra point kick with 2:59 left in the third.
Sutherland scored the winning points on a 4-yard TD run with 8:40 left in the fourth. Sutherland faked a handoff, then bolted around the right end and extended his arms with the football to graze the pylon as he dove. The Blue Devils failed on a two-point pass attempt by Cole Plaster, but the damage had been done as they nosed ahead 20-19.
With 2:18 left, Fauquier took over at their own 45-yard line hoping to drive for the winning field goal or TD. Fauquier’s dreams ended on third down when quarterback Ben Noland threw an interception to Plaster on a deep route.
The first half was a far different story as the Falcons produced three TDs on a series of electrifying plays.
Cornerback Bynaker made the game’s first highlight reel play when he picked off a Sutherland pass and zoomed 50 yards for a TD. The throw in the right flat floated towards the sophomore, who stepped in front of a receiver and raced up the Fauquier sideline free as a bird.
Kobe Link’s extra point kick made it 7-0 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
Culpeper tied it on a 43-yard TD run by Polleri, who broke up the middle, then cut to the sideline. R.J. Uribe’s kick made it 7-7 with 10:12 left in the second quarter.
Fauquier responded with two more big plays to grab its large halftime cushion.
Sophomore David Mayfield ran 69 yards off a double reverse, reaching the Culpeper 2-yard line. On the next play Mason Hamilton powered in to complete a two-play, 71-yard drive and make the score 13-7 after a failed extra point kick.
Late in the half, sophomore Aaron Lewis broke through a hole on the right side, hit the sideline then beat Culpeper’s safety en route to a 63-yard TD gallop. A two-point pass failed as the Falcons took a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.