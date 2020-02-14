When the Fauquier Falcons last faced Liberty they surrendered 60 second-half points and suffered a heartbreaking regular-season loss.
On Thursday night, when it mattered most in an elimination game, the Falcons allowed fewer than 43 points during the entire quarterfinal contest of the Class 4 Northwestern District boys basketball tournament. So they advanced to the semifinals with a 67-42 victory while Liberty’s season ended despite beating Fauquier twice during the regular season.
“We got a big effort defensively,” Falcons head coach Wayne Brizzi said of the quarterfinal win. “I thought we set the tone in the first quarter.”
Liberty scored only five points over those opening eight minutes, giving Fauquier an early lead similar to its last outing against the Eagles.
“We have been here before and didn’t win,” Brizzi said. “This time we were prepared for it.”
So fifth-seeded Fauquier improved its record to 13-8 and will next play No. 1 Millbrook in the semifinals Tuesday while the No. 4 Eagles ended with a 13-10 record after finishing tied for second in the district regular season standings.
“Honestly I think that they can win the whole thing,” Frazer said of the Falcons contending for the tournament title. “The two games we beat them we had to play really well.”
Since the Falcons lost to Liberty 86-79 on Jan. 31, they have won five games in a row, two in overtime.
“This is the time of year we want to get that momentum,” Brizzi said, “so hopefully we can keep riding it out.”
On Thursday, the Falcons led wire-to-wire as senior point guard Devin Lewis put together another masterful performance. He scored only 13 points after posting 34 during Fauquier’s previous loss to Liberty, but he more importantly helped create opportunities for his teammates during the rematch.
“I thought Devin really ran the team well tonight,” Brizzi said. “He made sure everybody got some shots. That makes a big difference.”
So five Fauquier players finished as double-figure scorers.
“I was just trying to move the ball around,” Lewis said. “Sometimes I get caught trying to force shots and I know that in order for us to win I have to get everyone involved. Everybody started hitting.”
Evan Jackson led all players with 16 points while Thurman Smith, Sam Matthews and Marc Bonnaire each had 11, all in the second half for Bonnaire.
“I don’t know if Thurman even missed a shot,” Brizzi said. “I was happy that we got some easy shots.”
So Fauquier took a 35-16 lead by halftime as the Eagles played without leading scorer Derrick Brooks due to injury.
“Them not having Derrick made a big difference because he makes a big difference,” Brizzi said. “He not only gives them points but he gives them stability inside. But I am not complaining.”
Brooks scored 19 points in the last meeting against Fauquier with 17 during the Eagles’ monstrous 60-point second half. He is also the Eagles’ most consistent defender and interior scorer.
Jackson was among the Falcons who took advantage of Brooks’ absence inside.
“I was just trying to find open spots early,” Jackson said. “They were playing zone so I just tried to sneak in there and look for an open shot.
“With Derrick being out we saw an opportunity to go up on these guys early,” he said.
Brian Barnes led the Eagles with 12 points and Tre’Von White had 10, but the likes of Smith and Jackson kept Fauquier ahead.
“Fauquier did a great job,” Frazer said. “Jackson has been playing lights out to me the last couple of weeks.
And “it is hard when Thurman makes some shots,” the coach said.
Frazer has reiterated for weeks that the Eagles would not be able to continue their run of comeback victories, and being shorthanded Thursday didn’t help.
“Our kids kept battling,” he said. “We can’t always come back from 15 down, but we didn’t stop and we had a good year.”
