Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott continued her gold medal-gathering ways by garnering her second postseason title with a big victory at the Region 4C meet held on Nov. 2 at Morven Park near Leesburg.
Scott, who was fifth last year at regions, pulled away from Tuscarora’s Michaela Workman over the final 600 meters of the 5,000-meter course to win by nine seconds. Scott’s winning time was 17 minutes, 50 seconds among the 73 girls in the race. The Falcon had won the Northwestern District crown Oct. 22.
Next up is the Class 4 championship this Saturday at Oatlands Plantation south of Leesburg. She advanced along with fellow Falcon Peter Paccassi, who was seventh out of 87 runners in the boys title event.
Fauquier coach Quentin Jones was stationed near the one-mile mark of the race where Scott was running just behind a small early pack of competitors. Assistant coach and father Mark Scott was near the two-mile point. Cassidy had fallen off the pace a bit to about fourth, according to Jones.
“Mark kind of got into her and told her ‘You’ve got to go now,’” Jones recalled. “By the time I saw her again with about 600 meters to go [Cassidy] basically was even with the Tuscarora girl.
“I started yelling at her to take off, and (Work- man) wasn’t making any (response). Cassidy just started distancing herself.”
Kiki Wine was the second Falcon to finish, placing 32nd in 20:59.8. Mackenzie Hodul (34th, 21:02.9), Meme Merchant (42nd, 21:35.5), Josie Strickland (43rd, 21:59.6), Kayana Frisk (49th, 22:12.6) and Nora Waide (57th, 22:5.3) rounded out the top seven runners.
Two other county girls were regional finishers. Liberty’s Kayla Lopez placed 29th at 20:43.7, while Kettle Run’s Maria Gaytan was 31st in 20:53.9.
As a team, Fauquier’s girls placed fifth out of eight teams with 126 points behind Tuscarora (39), Loudoun Valley (66), James Wood (81) and Sherando (101). Lightridge (171), Dominion (178) and Handley (224) were the other entries.
Paccassi grabs final spot
Paccassi ran strongly and the senior needed every ounce of effort to gain the final individual-qualifying spot.
“It was tough. He just wanted it,” said Jones of Paccassi, whose time of 15:44.4 was key in making states. “That guy from Loudoun County ran a 15 something too (15:47.1) and is not going to the state meet. We are in the toughest region.”
The Virginia High School League limits the state meet to the top three teams from each of the four regions plus the best five runners exclusive of the team qualifiers.
Paccassi kept himself in the hunt, Jones said. “He was pushing, staying with the front pack of guys. He kept himself in good position,” Jones said of his view at the one-mile mark.
“With about 600 meters to go, I think he had to get past one, maybe two, guys to go to the state.
Braden Leitenberger from Kettle Run took 30th at 16:50.7.
Fauquier’s boys were seventh in the meet. Handley bested Tuscarora 54-72 for the team award. Loudoun Valley (74), James Wood (99), Broad Run (120), Millbrook (130), Fauquier (147) and Heritage (181) completed the field.
Handley’s Garrett Stickley and teammate Will Pardue were the first two finishers in 15:15.6 and 15:22.1, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.