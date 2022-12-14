After a difficult start, Monday night was a step in the right direction for new Fauquier High boys basketball coach Jordan Orndorff.
The Falcons, at 0-5 and coming off a heartbreaking 54-53 last-second loss to Culpeper County in their previous game, picked up their first win – and their young coach’s first – in a 50-32 wire-to-wire victory over Brentsville.
Loud thumping music emanated from the FHS locker room afterwards.
“I couldn’t ask for more as a coach,” said a happy Orndorff. “We started out in a press tonight just to try to get some offensive spark, which I though gave us a good boost in the first quarter.”
The Falcons raced out to a 9-0 lead and led 26-17 at halftime. Talented sophomore Dylan Donner led a balanced attack with 10 points.
Two years after the legendary Wayne Brizzi stepped down after the 2020-21 season, the Falcons are on their second new coach in two years as the 27-year-old Orndorff replaces William Hatchett, who left after the 2022 season to become the new girls basketball coach at John Champe High.
“It’s always been my passion,” said Orndorff, who comes from a family of hoopsters and coaches. “It’s pretty much what we were born to do.”
During the day, the Falcons’ new coach works for Hagan’s Build and Design in Rixeyville, a remodeling company that builds houses, decks, and fences.
Orndorff is quite experienced for his age, having coached since he was a student assistant and manager at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland. He later spent a year as Randolph-Macon Academy and four years at Rappahannock County High as head JV coach and varsity assistant.
His time as an assistant at Randolph-Macon was invaluable for Orndorff, as he witnessed “a lot of high-quality basketball, I learned a lot from that.”
As a player at Eastern View High, Orndorff was an undersized yet physical center, taking charges and getting rebounds and putbacks, and he wants his team to play a similar brand of basketball.
“That’s the same mentality we’re trying to bring here,” Orndorff said. “We want to attack, get down low, get to the free throw line.”
Watching him on the sidelines, Orndorff comes across as young and relatable, a good communicator. He looks dedicated and stern when he needs to be. He aspires to make FHS basketball a winner like Brizzi did.
“[When you play Fauquier] you’re gonna have to fight for everything you want. Nothing’s gonna be given to you, you’re gonna have to earn it,” he says.
The Falcons’ centerpiece is sophomore swingman Dylan Donner, a versatile all-purpose athlete who can handle the ball, shoot jumpers and score in the lane and driving to the basket.
Donner led the Falcons with 21 points in the season-opening 96-72 loss at Eastern View on Nov. 28 and added 13 in their 56-34 home loss to Millbrook on Nov. 29.
“I think just going out there and showing that I can score the ball, brings defense having to stop me and then I can just kick it out to guys that can knock down shots,” said Donner.
A Falcon leader in the locker room, Donner played with a fractured finger in the Brentsville win. “That just tells you the heart and the hustle about that kid, that he wants to be out there for his guys,” Orndorff said.
Fauquier’s starting guards include senior Rey Ruiz, who looks like the team’s best 3-point shooter, and junior Damari Williams, who is a good ball handler and the team’s most athletic player and primary defender.
“Damari has been tasked to lock down some better offensive players and he’s done a great job with that,” Orndorff said.
Junior Travis Brock is another emerging Falcon. He’s a mobile forward with decent size and touch around the basket. He scored 14 against Eastern View.
Sophomore Joe Jacques is another capable shooter as he’s hit multiple 3-pointers in the last two games, including three in the first quarter against Brentsville.
“We’re not really looking for guys to be in the 20s and 30s. If we can get four or five guys around 10 or 15, you’re hard to guard when you have multiple weapons. We’re excited that everybody has the capability to go off any given night,” Orndorff said.
Fauquier rebounded well in the season-opening Millbrook loss. Senior Zach Potucek and junior Owen Thorpe, the Falcons’ two big men, are both physical players who box out well and are solid presences defensively.
Against Brentsville, the Falcons shared the scoring load evenly, with four players scoring at least nine points. Donner had 10, with Thorpe, Jacques and Potucek each with nine.
Other Falcons on the 13-man roster include sophomores Rashad Russell, Nic Rhodes, Gregory Tyma and Michael McAuliffe, and freshman Desmond Brown.
Brizzi, 66, produced consistent winners in his long tenure, winning 350 games. He went 6-3 in his final season in 2021. Now it’s Orndorff’s turn to build his program.
“Back in my day when I played at Eastern View and you knew you were playing at Fauquier you knew it was ‘Aw man, we gotta play Fauquier,’” Orndorff said. “We’re gonna slowly change that back and when people come here, we’re gonna let them know that whether you win or lose you’re gonna be in battle.”
