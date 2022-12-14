b basketball_Fauquier vs Millbrook-25_FHS Coach Jordan Orndorff_20221129.jpg

Fauquier High head coach Jordan Orndorff addresses his players during a timeout at a Nov. 29 home game against Millbrook.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
b basketball_Fauquier vs Millbrook-2_FHS Dylan Donner_20221129.jpg

Fauquier's Dylan Donner in action against Millbrook Nov. 29
b basketball_Fauquier vs Millbrook-12_FHS Rey Ruiz_20221129.jpg

Fauquier's Rey Ruiz attempts a layup during the Falcons' Nov. 29 home game against Millbrook.

