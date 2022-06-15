After their fastest wasn’t fast enough to win the grand prix at Devon, Pennsylvania last week, Schuyler Riley and Robin De Ponthual turned it up a notch for Sunday’s $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* at the Upperville Colt and Horse Show.
Full throttle was what it took to win the signature event at the nation’s oldest horse show, held June 6 to 12 at the Grafton and Salem farm showgrounds just east of town.
Twenty-one of the world’s top show jumpers, including two Olympic champions and a dozen World Cup competitors, tackled international designer Marina Azevedo’s first course.
Five jumped clear over the 16-effort first round to advance to a timed jump-off. Riley said she’d have to be accurate, and fast, to earn the rich victory.
“I was very determined today,” Riley said. “(Robin de Ponthual) has got a big step, and … today, we really put it to the test.”
Azevedo said she had used the size and unusual shape of the Upperville arena to her advantage in creating a championship track. “It’s hard to design for this level, because they’re so good. (And), it’s a challenge to build here at Upperville since (we’re) usually in normal, square rings.”
In the nine-effort jump-off, Azevedo reversed direction of jumps 4 and 5 from the first-round course, adding two slicing turns to oxers in the middle of the arena and a lengthy gallop to fences on the west end of the ring.
“We were second (to Olympic champion and 2019 Upperville winner) McLain Ward at Devon,” Riley said, mapping the stunningly simple strategy she employed to beat Ward, and the others, in the Sunday headliner. “My plan was to go as fast as I could go.
“And we did.”
By using the enormous arena and her horse’s powerful gallop to her advantage, Riley was able to shave yards off their jump-off track. “My quote of the day is, ‘chipping is faster than adding,’ ” she noted, referring to the tactic of slowing her horse down to find an exactly measured take-off spot for a jump versus gunning it between fences and, if necessary, adding a quick, shortened stride at the last instant before take-off to clear the obstacle.
It made the winning difference: Robin de Ponthual’s winning time was 42.89.
Katie Dinan and Brego R n’ B were clear in 46.42 for second with Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue clear in 47.64 for third.
Riley loves showing at Upperville. “It reminds me of competing in Europe, where you get a really educated crowd,” she said. “They know when things go right; they know when things go wrong.”
Riley, 50, began her riding career in Vermont as a child, winning the U.S. Equestrian Team Talent Search at 19, the first woman to win the prestigious event. She’s represented the U.S. in four World Cup and Nations Cup finals.
Riley’s Wolfstone Farm has facilities in Wellington, Florida and Stockton, New Jersey.
Robin de Ponthual is a 17-year-old Selle Francais gelding. The coppery bay finished seventh at Upperville last year, third in 2019.
Bacchus wins $25k hunter derby
Michael Britt-Leon and Kelly Sims’ Bacchus won the $25,000 hunter derby Saturday afternoon. The Atlanta-based professional also finished third riding his 2021 derby winner, Private I. In the Know, another previous winner of the signature hunter event, placed second with Samantha Schaefer.
In the hunter breeding divisions, best young horse honors went to Renaldi, a Hanoverian 3-year-old owned by Susan Tice Grossmann. Best young pony was Melinda Snyder’s Speak Easy, handled by Oliver Brown.
Complete results are available at horseshowsonline.com. More photos and a full history are at upperville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.