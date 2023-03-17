baseball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-14_Brady Latiolais_20220401.jpeg

Although Brady Latiolais is Fauquier’s lone senior, coach Matt O’Saben is excited about the Falcons’ prospects. “This group has bought into Fauquier High baseball culture,” he says.

 Coy Ferrell
baseball_Fauquier vs Liberty-8_Eli Bynaker_20220408.jpeg

Sophomore Eli Bynaker is Fauquier High's lone returning starter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.