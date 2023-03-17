Fauquier High baseball coach Matt O’Saben is about to undertake a season like he’s never had before.
With one returning starter, the Falcons always-successful program faces a stiff learning curve, but O’Saben is ready for a rewarding ride.
Fauquier went 12-10 last year, missing the region playoffs after falling to Millbrook 5-0 in the Northwestern District semifinals. Expecting to build on that success, Fauquier lost four key players who transferred, leaving the youngest squad in school history.
Fauquier has just one senior in Brady Latiolais. The rest of the 14-man squad includes three freshmen, six sophomores and four juniors.
But don’t feel sorry for the Falcons. O’Saben, whose proven track record includes a run to the state semifinals in 2018, is excited about the players who’ll don Falcon jerseys.
“They’re inexperienced but it’s a good group of guys who work hard every single day and I see improvement every practice. I’m optimistic that by the end of the year when the playoffs come we’ll be headed in the right direction,” O’Saben said.
“It’s been a lot of fun. We need to all contribute to be successful. It’s an all-hands-on deck mentality, but it’s been fun for the staff. We have hungry kids willing to learn,” O’Saben said.
“We have some toolsy guys. They’re young so there will be ups and downs,” O’Saben emphasized.
Sophomore Eli Bynaker is Fauquier’s lone returning starter. He contributed a .290 average as a freshman and showed an uncanny ability to get on base. Bynaker got hit nine times by pitches to lead the team. “He had a big year as a freshman. He’ll do whatever it takes to get on base. He outcompetes you, his attitude is contagious,” O’Saben said.
The right-handed hitting brother of graduated Falcon mainstay John Bynaker, Eli is coming off ACL surgery in November, but is doing remarkably well in his recovery and should begin the season as the Falcons’ designated hitter.
“He’s still strengthening. There’s no fear of re-injury but we’re taking our time with him,” said O’Saben, who hopes Bynaker will be playing outfield or first base by early April.
Senior outfielder Brady Latiolais is another returning varsity player. The only senior on the team, Latiolas started some games last year. “He is the emotional leader, a mature guy who knows what the program’s expectations are,” said O’Saben, who calls Latiolas “the voice of the coaching staff.”
The rest of the lineup is coming together.
The starting shortstop will be junior Hunter Gray. He earned varsity experience last year at third and second and is now the new shortstop.
“He’s worked hard to be a solid defensive player. He looks locked down at the spot,” said O’Saben, who notes Gray has a strong arm and fields well. “He just needs more experience at the nuances of the position.”
Sophomore Bo Green is among the young players O’Saben is high on. The right-handed Green can play center field and pitch. “He’s an athletic kid with good bat speed and will be a key component on the mound. He’s young but has shown well in practice. He’s hitting his spots with decent velocity,” O’Saben said.
Green played a few games on varsity and hit “a double or two” the coach said.
Another expected top pitcher is junior Jacob Curtis, who was a JV ace last year and got three innings on varsity. Curtis may start two of the Falcons’ key early season district games next week.
“He’s a tall righty who showed well last year,” said O’Saben. “I can count on him to throw strikes. He may be our most reliable strike-thrower.”
Curtis hits left-handed and will be positioned in the middle of the order and play first base. “He’ll be a leader,” said O’Saben.
Do-everything sophomore A.J. Lamper will be used as an outfielder, infielder and pitcher. “So far he’s shown to be a Swiss army knife guy. He’s a good ballplayer, pretty good stick. You can hang the tag ‘baseball player’ by his name,” O’Saben said.
Freshman third baseman/pitcher Bo Finkbeiner profiles as a strong bat. “He’s got a mature approach at the plate and we expect him to hit in the heart of the lineup,” said O’Saben. “He’s got good arm action and footwork at third. He’s super willing to learn and will be a key contributor as a freshman. He’s got pop in his bat already.”
Sophomore Tanner Gilmer gives the Falcons a promising lefthanded pitcher and hitter. “We’re excited about his upside. He’s bought into the weight room and has the build of a junior,” O’Saben said.
Sophomore Eli Rittenhouse appears on track to be the starting second baseman. “He’s a scrappy hitter, a scrappy guy in the field who gives 100 percent all the time. He embodies toughness,” O’Saben said.
Sophomore Trevor Mitchell “has a good bat and some athleticism” and will be used in multiple spots, including pitcher.
At catcher, Fauquier will use junior Kyle Vincent and freshman Hayden Fisher. “Kyle had an ACL tear and did not play last year, and Hayden is developing. They’re grinding and constantly working together on their craft,” O’Saben said.
With no real veterans, it’s hard to say where the Falcons will finish.
“I’m excited this group has bought into Fauquier High baseball culture,” said the veteran coach and former Falcon star.
“I will take any day of the week the kids willing to work hard over kids that are talented who think it should be handed to them based on what summer coaches said to them. I want kids to come in here and work. That is contagious among the rest of the players.”
