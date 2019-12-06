Alden Yergey matched her season scoring average of 16.7 points Thursday to help the Brentsville Tigers beat Kettle Run’s girls basketball team 53-23 on the road.
Her 16 points and Cara Vollmer’s 15 kept the Tigers undefeated at 3-0. Cai Smith added 11 points and Gabby Garrison had eight as they helped Brentsville take a 24-7 lead by halftime.
Yergey also had seven steals with four by Garrison, three by Smith and two by Vollmer. Yergey added five assists and Garrison had three while Smith had seven rebounds.
Liberty boys basketball 61, Loudoun County 22
Loudoun County held the Liberty Eagles to their lowest offensive output in at least 16 seasons Thursday, winning 61-22 during the LoCoSports Tip-Off boys basketball tournament in Leesburg.
The Eagles made only 15 percent of their field goals, including 1-for-20 on 3-pointers, to drop their record to 1-1.
“This loss isn't going to make us better or stronger, but how we respond to it can,” Eagles coach Pat Frazer said. “If we handled it right, a setback like this can take you places you never [thought] possible.”
The Raiders built a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and expanded that to 32-11 by halftime. The Eagles made 3 of 25 field goals in the first half, going 0-for-14 on 3-pointers.
Derrick Brooks led Liberty with 12 points in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.