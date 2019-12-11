The Highland Hawks won their third game in five days Tuesday by beating Fredericksburg Christian’s boys basketball team 90-27 on the road to give them a three-game winning streak.
Yusef Salih led them with 22 points to boost Highland’s record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Delaney Athletic Conference with an upcoming 10-day span without a game.
“This was a good win for us heading into a break,” Hawks head coach Brian Hooker said. “The kids get some time off now to focus on exams. 6-1 is a good start for us, considering our schedule.”
Zion Hanberry scored 19 points Tuesday with 15 from Pat O’Brien, 14 from Angelo Brizzi and 10 from Zach Hayes.
Previously, Highland went 2-1 during the 64th annual Sleepy Thompson Tip-Off Tournament at St. Stephens and St. Agnes. On Saturday, the Hawks defeated St. Anne’s Belfield 75-63 with Brizzi scoring 24 points and Zion Hanberry making five 3-pointers en route to 17 points.
Highland took a 32-16 lead by halftime and led by double digits most of the second half. Salih finished with 12 points.
On Friday, the Hawks beat Maret in overtime 72-66 despite trailing 55-43 at the end of the third quarter. They finished the fourth quarter on a 20-8 run to force overtime. Brizzi ended with 35 points while Hanberry had 15 and Hayes had eight. Brizzi also had seven rebounds and six steals.
On Thursday, Highland lost to Carmel 70-65 despite leading by six points entering the fourth quarter. Carmel outscored the Hawks 19-8 in the final period. Brizzi finished the game with 32 points while Hanberry and Salih had nine each.
Seton boys basketball 58, Wakefield 50
Andrew Nguyen scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday to give the Seton Conquistadors a 58-50 victory over Wakefield’s boys basketball team at home in Manassas.
He scored 16 points in the first half while helping Seton build a 21-8 lead in the first quarter en route to boosting the Conquistadors’ record to 3-3 while dropping the Owls to 1-2.
John Paul Vander Woude added 19 points as they built a 35-13 halftime lead and 46-30 advantage entering the fourth. Bobby Vander Woude added eight points and Jack Vander Woude had seven.
For Wakefield, Alejandro Ford had 20 points and Brennan Whittington had 12 with eight from Ashwin Upadhyaya.
Highland girls basketball 54, Fredericksburg Christian 36
The Highland Hawks rebounded from their first loss since Dec. 29, 2018 by beating Fredericksburg Christian 54-36 Tuesday on the road.
The victory gave the Hawks a 5-1 record and a 1-0 mark in the Delaney Athletic Conference as they try to win their third consecutive DAC regular season championship.
After the Hawks lost to St. Andrew's Episcopal 82-48 Saturday, ending a 20-game overall winning streak, they trailed again Tuesday 13-12 with about one minute remaining in the first quarter. But then Machenzie Andrews made a 3-pointer that sparked a 22-3 run and gave Highland the lead for good. Abby Soltys made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the second period to give the Hawks a 32-16 advantage at halftime.
Megan Kirby finished with 21 points while McKenzie Andrews had 17 and Abby Soltys had 12. Andrews also had 11 rebounds while Kirby, Soltys and Natalie Allio had five rebounds each. Adding four rebounds apiece were Caite Leake and Gabby Brisbin while Soltys had five assists and five steals.
