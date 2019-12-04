The Liberty Eagles out-scored Brentsville by 29 points over the second and third quarters Tuesday to open the boys basketball season with a 60-43 victory on the road in Nokesville.
The Tigers led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied for a 31-20 advantage at halftime thanks to the diverse scoring of seven different Liberty players. The Eagles expanded their lead in the third quarter, completing a 41-12 run over two periods for a 51-24 lead entering the fourth.
“It feels great to start the season off strong,” senior captain Bryan Barnes said. “I think as a team we have a lot of potential.”
Barnes led Liberty with 13 points while Hunter Humphries had 10, Russell Morton had eight and Derrick Brooks had seven.
For Brentsville, Sam Toso had 16 points, Brandon Forst had 13 with three 3-pointers and Ryan Stevens had 10 points. Stevens also had 13 rebounds with eight from Toso and four from Forst.
Forst added four steals, four assists and two blocks while Toso had three assists.
Highland boys basketball 58, Covenant 53
The Highland Hawks made 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter Tuesday to remain undefeated with a 58-53 victory over Covenant’s boys basketball team on the road in Charlottesville.
They led by only two points entering the final period but held off the Eagles to boost Highland’s record to 3-0.
“Our effort and execution was poor but I was happy with the way we are able to finish the game,” Hawks head coach Brian Hooker said.
“It always good to get a win on the road, especially against a solid program like Covenant,” he said. “We are a young team and we are still trying to figure things out.”
Patriot transfer Yusef Salih and Angelo Brizzi each led the Hawks with 17 points while Zion Hanberry had 14, including 12 in the first half. They helped Highland build a 14-3 in the first quarter en route to a 30-24 halftime advantage.
Brentsville girls basketball 53, Liberty 35
The Brentsville Tigers won for the second consecutive night Tuesday by beating Liberty’s girls basketball team 53-35 on the road in Bealeton.
Alden Yergey scored 20 points to give Brentsville a 2-0 record, while Cara Vollmer had 13 points and helped the Tigers build a 25-19 halftime lead. They each made a pair of 3-pointers while Gabby Garrison had 12 points and Cai Smith had six.
For Liberty, Jazzmin White had 13 points, Makenzie Willis had seven and Robin Morton had six with 4-for-4 free throw shooting.
